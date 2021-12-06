ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini celebrates 4 years of marriage

GMA
 2 days ago

Kelsea Ballerini and her singer-songwriter husband, Morgan Evans, recently celebrated four years of marriage.

To mark their anniversary, Ballerini shared a loving snapshot of the two with a few words: "You are etched into me / A heart carved on a tree / permanent."

It makes sense that the singer would want to share her feelings through rhyme -- this year, she dove into the world of poetry, temporarily trading her guitar for pen and ink to release her new collection of poems, "Feel Your Way Through." In the book, she explores themes of body image, relationships, personal growth, family dynamics and more.

Morgan shared the same snap on his Instagram, with an equally heartfelt -- if not quite as poetic -- caption.

"Happy Anniversary baaaaaabe!!! 4 years on this crazy, beautiful, winding road together...and I wouldn't wanna be riding it with anybody else! I love you," he wrote.

Fans who saw Ballerini and Evans' anniversary picture may have been surprised to see that the singer has made a big switch in her appearance, too, trading in her trademark blonde locks for a brunette look.

In a previous post, she explained that her blonde hair is "hibernat[ing] for the winter," calling her darker hairstyle "au naturale."

