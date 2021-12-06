Tuukka Rask Practices With Bruins On Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — It appears as though Tuukka Rask has taken a significant step toward rejoining the Boston Bruins.

The veteran netminder participated in practice with the Bruins on Monday. Rask has been working out on his own at Warrior Ice Arena in recent weeks, but he remained on the ice on Monday and participated in the practice with his former — and potentially future — team.

Linus Ullmark wasn’t present for Monday’s practice, one of a number of absences among Bruins regulars. In years past, the Bruins have utilized an emergency goaltender during practices when one or more of the regular goaltenders were unavailable. Rask filled that role on Monday.

Rask, 34, is a free agent, after playing out the final season of his eight-year, $56 million contract last year. He underwent surgery in the summer to repair a torn hip labrum and remains without a contract.

Rask has stated numerous times that he hopes to play for the Bruins, and last week, general manager Don Sweeney essentially stated that the team would be signing Rask if and when he’s ready to play.

Rask is the Bruins’ franchise leader in games played by a goalie, wins, saves, and save percentage, and he’s second in franchise history in shutouts.