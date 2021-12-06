ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec To Stay At School, Won’t Enter NFL Draft Until 2023

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Phil Jurkovec is hanging around at the Heights.

The redshirt junior quarterback told the Boston College coaching staff that he’ll be returning to play in 2022, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel .

“He’ll be among the top quarterbacks NFL scouts will be watching in 2022 for the 2023 draft,” Thamel said.

The Pittsburgh native and Notre Dame transfer suffered a hand injury this year, limiting him to just six games. He completed 52 of his 96 passes (54.2 percent) for 914 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this year. In 2020, his first at BC, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.

His best game of the year came on Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech, when he completed 13 of 20 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for 71 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.

