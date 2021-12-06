ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semiconductor manufacturer Micron to open design center in Midtown

By Collin Kelley
 2 days ago
Semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology, Inc. will open a state-of-the-art memory design center in Midtown.

The new center, set to open in January, will include offices, a data center, and research and development operations. The design center is expected to create 500 new jobs.

Although the location of the site was not included in the media release, the space will have 93,000-square-feet.

Individuals interested in career opportunities with Micron are encouraged to visit www.micron.com for additional information.

“Atlanta has become an emerging hub for high-tech, characterized by a rich culture and university ecosystem,” said Scott DeBoer, Executive Vice President of Technology and Products at Micron. “Establishing a memory design center in Atlanta enables us to partner closely with world-class universities on leading-edge technology development, and expand our talent pool with people who can bring different ideas, backgrounds, and experiences to our R&D and innovation efforts.”

