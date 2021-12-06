Column: How Michigan football's internal drive helped slay all narratives

COLUMBUS — The long battle between Ohio State and Iowa for Xavier Nwankpa is over. The Buckeyes came up short. The five-star safety from Southeast Polk (Altoona, Ia.) has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The home-state program surged in the recruitment of Nwankpa in the last few months. The Hawkeyes offered early and regular playing time, a swarming defense and long-term relationships. That was just too much for Ohio State to overcome.

IOWA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO