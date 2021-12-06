ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Column: How Michigan football's internal drive helped slay all narratives

By Anthony Broome about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan football's 2021 season is what it is supposed to look like around here. A win over...

Michigan rush end Aidan Hutchinson wins the Lombardi Award

Michigan outside linebacker/defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has captured yet another honor. The junior, projected by many as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, added the Lombardi Award to his collection Thursday night. Hutchinson won the award over three other finalists — Kenyon Green (offensive lineman, Texas...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson wins prestigious award

The honors keep rolling in for Aidan Hutchinson. The Michigan defensive end won the prestigious Rotary Lombardi Trophy, given to the nation’s best defensive lineman. It’s a great honor for Hutchinson, who also saw his Heisman Trophy hype build over the last couple weeks. It’s been quite a...
MICHIGAN STATE
ESPN tabs Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson as first-team All-American

Michigan Wolverines football junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson continues to rack up the awards. One of 11 defensive players to ever be named a Heisman Trophy finalist, Hutchinson has now been named a first-team All-American by ESPN.com. The Big Ten Defensive Player and Lineman of the Year set Michigan’s single-season...
NFL
Ryan Day on his emotions following first career loss to Michigan

The Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day found themselves in an unfamiliar situation last week. As the top schools in the nation faced off to decide conference championships, the Buckeyes were at home watching instead of participating. Last Saturday was Ohio States’ first time since 2017 sitting out Big Ten conference championship game. And on Sunday, Day spoke about the experience.
MICHIGAN STATE
Aidan Hutchinson makes bold declaration on teammates, Jim Harbaugh

Heisman candidate Aidan Hutchinson had strong words of support for his teammates and head coach Jim Harbaugh after winning the Big Ten title. Hutchinson expressed how much commitment it took from his teammates to invest in the program, and how he felt Harbaugh was the best coach in the world.
NFL
Aidan Hutchinson reveals two NFL teams he wants to play for

Michigan Wolverines’ freak of a defensive end, Aidan Hutchinson, was in Houston on Wednesday at the Hilton Americas for the Rotary Lombardi Award, which goes to the nation’s best lineman in college football. There, the freakish edge defender joined “The Wheelhouse with Jake Asman, Cody Stoots, and Brad Kellner” on ESPN 97.5 to talk about his NFL future.
NFL
Long-time Ohio State target Xavier Nwankpa picks Iowa

COLUMBUS — The long battle between Ohio State and Iowa for Xavier Nwankpa is over. The Buckeyes came up short. The five-star safety from Southeast Polk (Altoona, Ia.) has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The home-state program surged in the recruitment of Nwankpa in the last few months. The Hawkeyes offered early and regular playing time, a swarming defense and long-term relationships. That was just too much for Ohio State to overcome.
IOWA STATE
USC offers Penn State 3-star OL commit Andre Roye

USC extended an offer Wednesday to Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy three-star offensive tackle and Penn State commit Andre Roye. Roye is the No. 809 overall recruit in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marcus Freeman reveals what standard will be at Notre Dame

The hiring of Marcus Freeman is drawing rave reviews from Notre Dame fans and experts alike. The coach has done all the right things since joining the Fighting Irish coaching staff, and now he’ll have the unquestioned support of his players as their leader. One of the most important...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Who's Next? A Look At Five 2023 Commit Candidates

Michigan is coming off another key win on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines landed a verbal pledge from On300 linebacker Raylen Wilson this week. Wilson became the fourth recruit in the 2023 class to give the Wolverines a commitment. But of course, Michigan fans are already thinking about the next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Knee-jerk reaction: Michigan has the recruiting juice now

The recruiting trail for Michigan lately follows that old adage from basketball. ‘It’s a game of runs.’ Michigan’s coaching staff is finding that out once again. Outside of Texas A&M’s recent run to the top of the On3 Consensus Team Rankings, the Wolverines have been the next hottest hand on the recruiting trail.
MICHIGAN STATE
Key Penn State developmental players in bowl prep: BWI Daily

Penn State football has the opportunity to grow over the next month, with a January 1st Outback Bowl game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. With the ability to practice over the next three weeks, the Nittany Lions are focusing on player development for their underclassmen. So which players stick out to Senior Editor Nate Bauer? That’s what he and host Thomas Frank Carr discuss on the BWI Daily Edition. They start by focusing on the offensive players that Bauer highlighted this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
