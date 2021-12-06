Dbah Dreaming

Take a holiday... at Selfridges' newest Corner Shop addition, ‘A Dream Getaway’. This pop-up collection takes inspiration from travel destinations LA and St. Moritz, and you can find everything from Californian wines to gingerbread houses. Wander through the Sunset Tower Hotel to see a new collection from Sporty & Rich and other Hollywood gifts. Meanwhile, in the Swiss chalet, pick up sustainable, wintry items from the concept store Super Mountain Market. Shop while sipping on a glass of champagne? Sounds good to us.
