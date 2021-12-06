ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Dbah Dreaming

carvemag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice pulse of south swell on the Gold Coast today providing plenty of...

www.carvemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
heraldcourier.com

Randall: Listening to the dreams we dream together

It’s not often someone asks for my advice. Especially someone half my age. I wanted to help her. But I didn’t dare risk saying anything that might cause her to make a serious mistake. In my experience, asking for directions can either get you where you want to go or...
LIFESTYLE
Film Threat

Barnes & Barnes: Pancake Dream

Barnes & Barnes had pretty big hits with the release of their songs Fish Heads and Party In My Pants. Decades later, the cult musicians bring forth the darkly comedic Barnes & Barnes: Pancake Dream. This isn’t some behind-the-scenes feature about the creation of the titular album. No, this is actually 13 music videos tying into Art and Artie’s release.
MUSIC
carvemag.com

Wedge Madness

This is Wedge anthology of all the RAW footage from 2021! Surfers, bodyboarders, skimboarders and bodysurfers all going for it at one of the most intriguing waves ever. This vid organised into chapters for the different months featuring The Wedge and Cylinders.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Time Out Global

A Dream Getaway with Selfridges

Take a holiday... at Selfridges' newest Corner Shop addition, ‘A Dream Getaway’. This pop-up collection takes inspiration from travel destinations LA and St. Moritz, and you can find everything from Californian wines to gingerbread houses. Wander through the Sunset Tower Hotel to see a new collection from Sporty & Rich and other Hollywood gifts. Meanwhile, in the Swiss chalet, pick up sustainable, wintry items from the concept store Super Mountain Market. Shop while sipping on a glass of champagne? Sounds good to us.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gold Coast#Surfers#Dbah
carvemag.com

Arbor Skateboards launches new Greyson Fletcher pro models

Arbor is proud to announce its first two pro models with Greyson Fletcher, with the release of Leave Blood. The new edit, filmed in Greyson’s studio, and at his local San Clemente Skatepark, highlights Greyson’s skills as both a skateboarder and an artist. Arbor’s mission is to reduce the impact...
MUSIC
carvemag.com

International Field Battle It Out At Day One Of Alaïa Open Winter Cup

It was a hotly-contested opening day of surfing at the Alaïa Open Winter Cup.International and Swiss competitors were battling it out in the perfect surf that Alaïa Bay delivers. Despite many of the competitors experiencing their first ‘snow surf’ session as light snow fell throughout most of the day, some...
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
carvemag.com

WSL 2022 Championship Tour

The World Surf League (WSL) Tours and Competition team confirmed the official competitor lists for the 2022 Championship Tour (CT) season. The 2022 WSL CT will be contested by the world’s best surfers, as determined by the top-ranking finishers on the 2021 CT and 2021 Challenger Series rankings, as well as the season and event wildcards selected by the Tours and Competition team.
SWIMMING & SURFING
carvemag.com

Close call for Cotty

Imagine being washed on and between the rocks under Nazares cliffs with a huge wild swell running? Me neither!. “Really wild conditions yesterday here in Nazare from storm Barra,’ posts Cotty “It went from not even wanting to surf, to ok I’ll get one and feel it out to having one of those situations which make you glad you’ve been putting the hours in training so hard and lucky enough to be surrounded my some of the best watermen in the world. Thanks @alemaodemaresias for the tow ins and obviously the crew who helped us out . @rodrigokoxa @marcelolunaoficial @atlanticsafaris @ericrebiere @polvo32 . 🙌🏽🌊❤️ .”
SWIMMING & SURFING
jupitermag.com

An Equestrian Dream with Monique Richter

“I loved riding horses as a child,” says Monique Richter, who recently relocated to Jupiter Farms from her hometown of Fort Lauderdale. The longtime professional wakeboarder always dreamed of opening her own facility, and now that dream is coming true. “My parents sent me to horse camp in Davie...
JUPITER, FL
carvemag.com

Bleubird Nordic Robe

The Nordic Robe is destined to become an essential part of your adventure kit. Whether it’s for changing out of your wetsuit after a surf, or for keeping you warm and sheltered before an early morning cold water swim, the Nordic Robe has got you covered. The Irish brand has...
APPAREL
NBC4 Columbus

Tiger Woods to make return from car crash at PNC Championship

(AP) — Ten months after his right leg was badly damaged in a car crash, Tiger Woods is returning to competition next week with 12-year-old son Charlie in the PNC Championship. “Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my […]
GOLF
castlepinesconnection.com

Running on a dream

On November 7, resident Stacia Wilkins not only fulfilled her dream of running in the New York City (NYC) Marathon, she also finished 14th in her age group (55-59) out of more than 600 finishers and 10th in her age group for the U.S. finishers. Wilkins is a 7-time Ironman triathlete and self-proclaimed “adventure seeker.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gettysburg Times

Dreams we dream together

It’s not often someone asks for my advice. Especially someone half my age. I wanted to help her. But I didn’t dare risk saying anything that might cause her to make a serious mistake. In my experience, asking for directions can either get you where you want to go or...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy