TENNESSEE, USA — Vanderbilt University Medical Center is looking for people to participate in a study to see if ivermectin and other drugs can treat COVID-19. Ivermectin is a drug primarily used to treat parasitic infections. The drug was originally discovered in the 1970s and later formulated as a veterinary drug to treat parasitic infections in horses and livestock such as heartworm, which it is still widely used for this purpose in the U.S. in the form of ivermectin paste.

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO