Here’s why I think Scott Frost will break through at Nebraska next season. He is smart enough to steal offensive coordinator Mark Whipple away from Pitt, where Whipple developed quarterback Kenny Pickett into a Heisman finalist. Whipple coached Ben Roethlisberger early in his career with the Steelers. He is as good a quarterback whisperer as there is in the college game, and by bringing him into Lincoln and giving him day-to-day control of the offense, Frost is betting that the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal will take a long look at the Huskers. Now we have to wait and see who those top quarterbacks will be.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO