CORAL GABLES, Fla. — (AP) — For Mario Cristobal, the road has always led back to Miami. Once again, he’s coming home. A person with direct knowledge of the decision said Cristobal is leaving Oregon and returning to Miami, accepting an offer to become the head coach at his alma mater, where he won two national championships as a player. He let the Ducks know of the decision Monday, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been publicly announced.

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO