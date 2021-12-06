ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Queer As Folk: Additional Casting Announced for Peacock Reboot Series

tvseriesfinale.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueer as Folk is on its way to Peacock, and the streaming service has announced more additions to its cast. Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt, and Benito Skinner are joining Kim Cattrall as recurring guest stars on the reboot series. Fin Argus, Candace...

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Lou Diamond Phillips and Daughter Gracie Phillips to Guest Star on Fox’s ‘Cleaning Lady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lou Diamond Phillips and his daughter, Gracie Phillips, have signed on to guest star on the upcoming Fox drama “The Cleaning Lady,” Variety has learned exclusively. This will mark the first time the father-daughter duo has acted together onscreen. The series stars Elodie Yung as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son, Luca (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle). But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Find Out Which Law & Order Alum Is Returning to the Revival

Watch: Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order" Guess who is picking up their badge and gun again? Anthony Anderson. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, E! News learned that the Black-ish actor is returning to Law & Order for its 2022 revival. For those who need a refresher, Anderson starred as Det. Kevin Bernard on the crime procedural between seasons 18 to 20, which was Law & Order's last season before its recent reboot. The Emmy-nominated actor is the first cast member from the show's original run to return to the Dick Wolf–created series, which will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24 on NBC.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Adaptation Casts Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure

Netflix’s search for its Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of its four-part adaptation of the Pulitzer-Prize winning novel “All The Light We Cannot See,” is complete. The streamer has cast Aria Mia Loberti, a first-time actress who has low vision, in the role. “To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure — a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the airwaves during wartime — was no small challenge,” said Shawn Levy, director and executive producer of the series. “We searched the world and reviewed thousands...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell T Davies
Person
Jesse James
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Ed Begley Jr.
Variety

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer to Host 2022 Critics Choice Awards (TV News Roundup)

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced that Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will co-host the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which air on The CW and TBS on Jan. 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. Diggs is known for starring as Sam Bennett in the ABC medical drama “Private Practice.” Other prominent credits include appearing in the film “Brown Sugar” and the original Broadway production of “Rent.” Currently, he stars on The CW drama “All American.” Byer first broke out with her appearance on MTV’s “Girl Code” and has since become known for hosting the competition series “Nailed It!” and “Wiped Out!,” the...
CELEBRITIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Summer House: Season Six Premiere Date Announced for Bravo Reality Series

Summer House is returning to Bravo for its sixth season in January. Featuring Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, and Luke Gulbranson, the reality series will follow the housemates as they return to their normal summer lives after spending season five together in quarantine.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Child's Play TV Series Chucky Comes to Peacock This Week

This week sees the first season finale of Chucky being unveiled, the Child's Play TV series that has been airing on both SYFY and USA, but for horror fans who might not have been able to check out the unsettling and hilarious adventure, the entire series is set to debut on the streaming service Peacock on December 1st. Understandably, while some Child's Play fans were thrilled to get more stories focused on the killer doll, others were apprehensive about how a spinoff could live up to the heights of the film series, but with the project earning praise from both fans and critics alike, Chucky's upcoming Peacock debut serves as a convenient opportunity to catch up on the project.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Queer As Folk’: Peacock Reimagination Rounds Out Cast With Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., More

Peacock’s Queer As Folk reimagination rounded out its cast with Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt, and Benito Skinner. Lewis will play a single mom who is more of a friend than a parent to her teenage son; Begley Jr. will play an emotionally distant father; Fields will play the reigning drag queen and matriarch of the local scene; Renfro will play a fun-loving hedonist who is always the life of the party; Graise will play a jaded barfly who DNGAF about your problems; Bhatt will play a charming and empathetic sex worker; Skinner...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Queer#Grace Frankie#British#Academy Award#Creator Executive#Ucp#Universal Studio Group#New Cast Character
Collider

Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr. Join 'Queer as Folk' Reboot Series

Juliette Lewis and Ed Begley Jr. will be appearing in the upcoming Queer as Folk reboot. Peacock announced this week that they will have recurring guest star roles in the reboot of the 1999-2000 British series. Also announced as part of the reboot series cast is Armand Fields (Work in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Twitch Streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Cast in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Twitch gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will make his animated movie debut, opposite Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg, in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the fourth installment in the hit family-friendly monster franchise. Blevins, who has 17 million followers on Twitch, will play a character named Party Monster in the Sony Pictures Animation feature. He most recently made a cameo as himself in Ryan Reynolds’ action-comedy “Free Guy.” He also appeared on the second season of Fox’s reality music competition show “The Masked Singer” as “Ice Cream.” Blevins first gained wide attention in March 2018 when he played “Fortnite” with Drake, Travis Scott and...
MOVIES
Variety

Peacock Orders ‘Supernatural Academy’ Animated Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The animated series adaptation of “The Supernatural Academy” books by Jaymin Eve has been ordered at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. Variety originally reported the series was in the works from 41 Entertainment back in October 2019. The half-hour series will debut on Peacock on Jan. 20, 2022. The first season will consist of 16 episodes. Like the books, the show chronicles an otherworldly adventure of sisters marked at birth. One twin sister was raised in the Supernatural world, confident and popular. The other was raised in the human world, an offbeat outsider. Now they’re about to be reunited at the Supernatural...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
106.3 Cowboy Country

‘MacGruber’ Is Back in Peacock Series Trailer

It’s the television series that me and like eight other people asked for: MacGruber!. Hot off its record-breaking run in movie theaters (and by “hot” I mean it’s been ten years, and by “record-breaking” I mean it was one of the most unsuccessful wide releases in the history of the motion picture), MacGruber has gotten his own streaming series. In classic MacGruber fashion, much of the film’s cast has returned for the series, including Will Forte as the Grubes, Kristen Wiig as his love interest, Vicki St. Elmo, and Ryan Phillippe as his straight-laced sidekick Dixon Piper. The actor who played MacGruber’s boss, Powers Boothe, sadly passed away in 2017, so Laurence Fishburne is his new military advisor. And the show’s new villain is Billy Zane as “Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, a name that is not funny in any way whatsoever.
TV SERIES
E! News

Juliette Lewis Joins All–Star Cast in Peacock's Queer as Folk

Watch: Juliette Lewis & Michael Ealy Dish on "Secrets and Lies" Juliette Lewis is ready to bring the drama. The Academy Award and Emmy–nominated actress is set for a recurring guest star role in Peacock's upcoming Queer as Folk. Fresh off her starring role in Yellowjackets, she will play a single mom who is more of a friend than a parent to her teenage son.
MOVIES
tvseriesfinale.com

AP Bio: Cancelled; No Season Five for Peacock TV Series

AP Bio has been axed once again. Peacock canceled the comedy series after two seasons. The series aired two seasons on NBC before it was canceled. Starring Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, and Paula Pell, the series follows Jack Griffin (Howerton) who returns home and becomes an AP Biology teacher.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Power Book II: Ghost: Season Three Renewal Announced for Sequel Series on Starz

Tariq’s life is likely to get even more complicated. Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for a third season on Starz. Brett Mahoney will serve as showrunner and production will get underway early next year. Season two is currently being released and is the highest-rated show on the cable channel after three airings.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Season Five Renewal for Shudder Competition Series

Fans of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula received some good news ahead of its season finale. Shudder has renewed the show for a fifth season. The supermonster drag competition series is currently the most-viewed series on the streaming service. Shudder revealed more about the renewal in a press release. “Shudder,...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy