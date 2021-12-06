ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Biden Administration To Announce Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgk9Q_0dFNDihR00

Sebastian Hughes

The Biden administration is set to announce a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The announcement is planned for this week, while the decision to withhold any official U.S. representation at the games was made several weeks ago, an administration official told the WSJ on Monday. Officials reportedly wanted to keep the decision private until enough time had passed after President Joe Biden’s call with Chinese President Xi Jinping in November.

While U.S. officials would be barred from attending the games, which are set for February, athletes would still be allowed to compete, the WSJ reported. Biden previously told reporters in November that he was “considering” such a move.

“This severely tarnishes the spirit of the Olympic Charter,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in response to the reports, according to the WSJ. “It’s a naked political provocation, and more, a serious offense to 1.4 billion Chinese people.”

“The US should stop politicizing sports and hyping up the so-called ‘diplomatic boycott’ so as not to affect China-US dialogue and cooperation in important areas,” Zhao said, CNN reported.

The Chinese government’s genocide against Uyghur Muslims led to calls for the U.S. to boycott the games. Pressure increased after tennis star Peng Shuai, who made allegations of sexual assault against a former vice premier, went missing.

The Women’s Tennis Association announced that it would suspend all tournaments in China after the communist regime was unable to address the organization’s concerns for Peng’s well-being.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 1

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Poll: Under Biden, Americans Are Losing Faith In The Military To Keep Us Safe

For nearly 50 years the Gallup organization has asked Americans to rate their confidence in the major institutions on our political and economic landscape. While the faith our nation puts in things like Congress, big business, organized religion, or the public schools ebbs and flows, confidence in the U.S. military, perhaps not surprisingly, has consistently remained high.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
creators.com

Putin to Biden: Finlandize Ukraine, or We Will

Either the U.S. and NATO provide us with "legal guarantees" that Ukraine will never join NATO or become a base for weapons that can threaten Russia — or we will go in and guarantee it ourselves. This is the message Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending, backed by the 100,000...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Winter Olympics#Biden Administration#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Chinese#Foreign Ministry#Cnn#Uyghur Muslims#Tampafp Com#Tampa Local News Sports#National Headlines
Daily Mail

Top Space Force official says China is developing capabilities at 'twice the rate' of the US and warns Beijing could surpass the US by 2030

The Space Force's Vice Chief of Space Operations General David Thompson said that China is moving at 'twice the rate' of the U.S. in developing capabilities in space. 'The fact, that in essence, on average, they are building and fielding and updating their space capabilities at twice the rate we are means that very soon, if we don't start accelerating our development and delivery capabilities, they will exceed us,' Thompson said during the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Comes Out Against Biden's Infrastructure Bill, Says China Needs To Realize Its Role As The 'Biggest Kid On The Block' As It Races Ahead Of US

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appeared at The Wall Street Journal’s Annual CEO Council Monday evening where he was interviewed by Joanna Stern. Musk shared his opinion on the upcoming infrastructure bill along with the government and its role. He also touched on the tense relationship between the United States and China. Here are the key takeaways.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Vanity Fair

Biden’s War With China Is Getting Sticky for U.S. Billionaires

There had already been calls for the United States to stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming winter Olympics over China’s record on human rights, including its crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and on its Uyghur Muslim minority. But the pressure intensified last month after the tennis star Peng Shuai accused a top Chinese official of sexual assault and promptly disappeared from the public eye, triggering international outcry and concern for the Olympian and Wimbledon champion’s safety. “It’s something we are considering,” Joe Biden told reporters in November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
12K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy