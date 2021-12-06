5 recruits Brent Venables must immediately target at Oklahoma
Oklahoma officially announced Brent Venables as the next head coach in Norman. It’s a move that is widely being celebrated...www.on3.com
Oklahoma officially announced Brent Venables as the next head coach in Norman. It’s a move that is widely being celebrated...www.on3.com
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0