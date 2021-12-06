ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

The U.S.-China Relationship Has Entered a New Phase

By Robert A. Manning
Foreign Policy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks after the virtual summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, many have dismissed the meeting as just a photo opportunity. “Little More Than Polite Words,” read the New York Times headline. But in fact, it was a serious...

foreignpolicy.com

Comments / 0

Related
agfax.com

Ag Trade: Expand China Phase One Deal, Says Former U.S. Ambassador – DTN

Despite political challenges involving the United States and China, former U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad told farmers Monday the Biden administration should look for ways to extend and improve upon the Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement, which is set to expire at the end of the year. “My advice is...
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Biden’s War With China Is Getting Sticky for U.S. Billionaires

There had already been calls for the United States to stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming winter Olympics over China’s record on human rights, including its crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and on its Uyghur Muslim minority. But the pressure intensified last month after the tennis star Peng Shuai accused a top Chinese official of sexual assault and promptly disappeared from the public eye, triggering international outcry and concern for the Olympian and Wimbledon champion’s safety. “It’s something we are considering,” Joe Biden told reporters in November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
UPI News

U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan, China responds dismissively

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A delegation of five U.S. lawmakers visited Taiwan on a two-day trip to meet with the island's leaders despite calls from the Chinese government to cancel the trip. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., chairman of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, led the group Friday. The group...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

U.S. lawmakers defy China by meeting with officials in Taiwan

Five U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Thursday to meet with government officials, defying an admonition from Beijing to stay away from the hotly contested democratic island. "When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a blunt message from the Chinese Embassy, telling me to call off the...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Donald Trump
milwaukeesun.com

Experts: China May Attempt to Use North Korea to Counter US

WASHINGTON - Experts believe Beijing may come to see North Korea as leverage for challenging Washington's position on multiple issues, including the U.S. goal to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. 'In light of the great power competition, China sees North Korea as leverage more than ever,' said Yun Sun, director of...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Chinese#The New York Times
Reuters

U.S.'s Blinken spoke with Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Monday

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday ahead of President Joe Biden's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he is expected to warn Russia of severe economic consequences should Russia go ahead with a invasion of Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
Foreign Policy

Congress Must Halt Biden’s Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

This week, U.S. Sens. Rand Paul, Bernie Sanders, Ron Wyden, and Mike Lee are expected to push for a vote on a motion disapproving of the Biden White House’s first major arms sale to Saudi Arabia—a $650 million deal to export 280 Raytheon-built missiles and 596 missile launchers. The showdown with the White House comes in the same week as an expected Senate vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to ban all U.S. support for the Saudi war in Yemen, including this proposed arms sale.
FOREIGN POLICY
abc27 News

China seethes as Biden prepares Olympic diplomatic boycott

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is expected to soon announce that the U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.” U.S. athletes would still compete under such a boycott, a step that President Joe […]
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
CBS News

China's ambitions in the world and what they mean to U.S. - "Intelligence Matters"

In this episode of Intelligence Matters, host Michael Morell moderates a conversation among three top experts on China's geopolitical ambitions and their implications for the United States. Harvard University Professor Graham Allison, Johns Hopkins Professor Hal brands, and George Mason University Assistant Professor Ketian Zhang discuss President Xi Jinping's near and long-term political objectives, the domestic challenges he may face, and how the United States should develop its own strategies for confronting or cooperating with Beijing. This episode was produced in partnership with the Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy, and International Security at George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Trump attacks media and Mark Milley in foul-mouthed Mar-a-Lago speech

In remarks to diners at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday night, Donald Trump called the American media “crooked bastards” and Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, a “fucking idiot”. The meandering, foul-mouthed speech to Turning Point USA, a group for young conservatives, was...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy