The U.S.-China Relationship Has Entered a New Phase

There had already been calls for the United States to stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming winter Olympics over China’s record on human rights, including its crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and on its Uyghur Muslim minority. But the pressure intensified last month after the tennis star Peng Shuai accused a top Chinese official of sexual assault and promptly disappeared from the public eye, triggering international outcry and concern for the Olympian and Wimbledon champion’s safety. “It’s something we are considering,” Joe Biden told reporters in November.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO