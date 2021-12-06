Live a healthier lifestyle with Yes2Health

by Terry Rogers

Yes2Health, a free community health outreach program offered by Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, is designed to promote healthier lifestyles through education. The weekly program is for 12 weeks and available either virtually or in-person.

“These weekly education programs include lessons and discussions about nutrition, fitness, health and wellness to help participants understand and maintain an active and healthy lifestyle,” Amanda Perdue, Program Manager, said. “As we think about new year resolutions and curbing back after holiday spending and eating, it’s the perfect time to sign up for this free program! Kick start the new year by making healthy lifestyle changes and learn about new eating patterns that can help you achieve your goals.”

Weekly sessions begin the first week of January 2022 which is when most people choose to make changes in their lifestyle. The updated lessons are designed to be inclusive of all lifestyles, eating patterns and cuisines.

“To best accommodate busy schedules and the virtual direction the world has taken, Yes2Health is offering both in-person and virtual options with varied schedules to best accommodate our participant’s needs,” Perdue said. “Participants can choose from four virtual group options. Timing couldn’t be better to start the New Year out by strengthening your health.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, studies have shown that maintaining a healthy weight, undertaking at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week. Limiting alcohol consumption and eating a plant-based diet may reduce the risk of developing pre- and post-menopausal breast cancer while weight control throughout life appears to prevent cases after menopause. Although further studies are needed to learn the specific impacts a healthy diet and exercise may have on breast cancer, there is significant evidence that living a healthier lifestyle reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and dementia. There are also recent studies that indicate a healthy lifestyle could reduce the chance of cancer recurrence in those who have already had breast cander.

The Yes2Health program through DBCC is offered at no cost with generous support from Kent Mobile Library, the Mid-Del Foundation, Milford Lions Club, Pfizer, Proctor & Gamble as well as the Sussex County Health Coalition.

“Sign up with a friend or family member to strengthen your success,” Perdue said. “Statistics state that you are more likely to keep healthy habits when you join a new program with someone you know, plus it is that much more fun!”

Learn more about the Yes2Health program or register today by visiting https://debreastcancer.org/programs/yes2health .