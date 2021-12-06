USA TODAY reporters spent a year covering extreme weather. Ask them anything

It's not just you – there really has been more rain lately. And that's a bigger problem than you may first think.

USA TODAY reporters spent a year reporting on climate and extreme weather patterns in the USA – changes that will have mounting impact for Americans in the coming years. The report uncovers future dangers, from sewage overflows to infrastructure breakdowns and new threats of mudslides.

Now, we want to know what questions you have.

USA TODAY subscribers have exclusive access this week to a Q&A forum with investigative reporter Dinah Voyles Pulver in our comment section.

Once your questions have been approved, Pulver will answer. Feel free to respond to others and share your experiences, too.

The yearlong climate change investigation, "Downpour," is possible thanks to subscribers like you supporting our journalism. Want to ask a question? You can subscribe at a great deal here .

We look forward to taking your questions.

Read the full 'Downpour' project:

How a summer of extreme weather reveals a stunning shift in the way rain falls in America. Much of the United States is getting more rainfall on average, and many areas are getting more intense rain events. The reason behind the phenomenon is deeper and more systemic than most realize.

Climate change brings a perfect storm of raw sewage and rainfall in cities that can least afford it. Experts say that without significant changes to federal policy and infrastructure funding, climate change will keep driving overflows and sending sewage into the nation’s rivers, lakes, and homes for decades to come.

Deadly mudslides threaten more Americans as heavy rains loom over scorched lands. Decades of rising temperatures and more intense wildfires have turned parts of the American West into a landscape where even just one downpour can trigger deadly mudslides. Now, hundreds of thousands of Americans face a risk they probably don’t even know about.

Excess fertilizer washed from Midwestern fields is slowly poisoning the Gulf of Mexico. Fertilizer runoff has wreaked havoc on U.S. waterways for decades. It’s responsible for outbreaks of toxic algae blooms in waterways across the country that contaminate drinking water, devastate aquatic species and sicken people and pets. Now, climate change threatens to make it even worse.

How is your state affected by rainfall caused by a warming climate? The warming climate has had a dramatic impact on rainfall (or lack thereof) across the country. Here’s what it means for your state.

See how precipitation has changed in your community. Search by city or address to view data and trends dating back to 1895.

Listen to music based on a century of rainfall data. Musicians from Florida's Full Sail University composed songs based on changing precipitation patterns. Listen to the pieces, see the data and learn more about the artists and how they chose their approach.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY reporters spent a year covering extreme weather. Ask them anything