How You Can Hang With 98 Degrees In Turks and Caicos

By Taylor Fields
 3 days ago

It's pretty warm in Turks and Caicos. In fact, you might say it's 98 degrees — just like the band. And a group of 98 Degrees ' biggest fans will get to see them perform on the Caribbean island for the ultimate tropical getaway.

In a new contest, iHeartRadio is sending 10 winners and guests to the Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos for four days and three nights of fun, sun, and more. The fans and their friends will enjoy roundtrip airfare, ground transportation to and from the resort, and an all inclusive stay featuring all meals premium beverages, entertainment and water sports. Then, they'll party it up watching 98 Degrees perform live, and will even get to enjoy a private cocktail hour with the guys.

To enter, listen to iHeartRadio for the keyword, and then text to win. For more info and details, click HERE .

Earlier this year, 98 Degrees returned with their first new music in several years with their single "Where Do You Wanna Go." The band's Nick Lachey told Rolling Stone of the motivation behind their reunion, "I think we still probably appreciate more than ever, the music we make together. We all love each other and still sing together and have developed a brotherhood, a true camaraderie. And we’ve all gone on to other things on our own, but there’s really nothing like getting together on stage and doing what we do, what we started out doing. We still love it. And it’s just all about the timing working out. And the time is definitely right right now."

