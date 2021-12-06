DPS seeks driver involved in Hudson hit-and-run crash

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Sac Metro Fire ambulance, another driver, and a pedestrian. “I heard that she was still screaming for help but then this ambulance came over and ran her over,” said Sandeep Dhillon a business owner. Dispatch audio recordings included the sounds of a person crying, following the deadly crash Friday night on Fulton near Arden Way. Dhillon was working inside his shop when heard a loud crash. He went outside and says that’s when he saw a woman in the street and a distraught man standing nearby. “I saw her boyfriend hitting at...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO