Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Tells Trump to ‘Stay in Mar-a-Lago’ and Butt Out of Georgia Governor Race

By Peter Wade
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
Georgia’s Republican Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan doesn’t want Trump meddling in the state’s upcoming governor’s race.

“We don’t need the traveling circus of Donald Trump to stay here in Georgia,” Duncan said during a CNN appearance Monday (video via Raw Story ). “We need him to stay down in Mar-a-Lago, working on his handicap playing golf and let us be conservatives here in Georgia and move forward.”

Duncan told the president to stay away when responding to news that former Sen. David Perdue , a wealthy businessman, has entered the Republican primary to challenge incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday. Perdue lost a January runoff election to Jon Ossoff , giving the Democratic Party control of the Senate. The GOP nominee for governor will likely face off against Democrat Stacey Abrams , who announced her candidacy last week . Abrams ran against Kemp in the 2018 race and lost by a narrow margin.

“It appears early on [Perdue] will try to carry Donald Trump’s water on the conspiracy stuff, and that seems to be the only tail wind he’s got. It’s unfortunate,” Duncan said. According to Politico , Trump talked Perdue into entering the race to challenge Kemp, who refused to go along with Trump’s insistence he overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Duncan has positioned himself as a Trump critic. In his book, GOP 2.0 , Duncan said he was “still furious” at his fellow Georgia Republicans for their attempts to “invalidate their own constituents’ votes.”

Regardless of Duncan’s wishes, one Trump adviser has said the former president plans to be involved in the race. “Trump’s endorsement matters to Republican voters and he’s going to be helpful because this race is important to him,” the adviser told Politico .

Dave Hastings
2d ago

Gees I wonder why he isn’t RUNNING? He knows there was voter fraud and corruption, it’s about to come down and he doesn’t want to be involve, he is scared to go to Jail??

JMR
1d ago

The good old boy GOP network failed GA and the nation. Trump may be a loud mouth but least he had earned his way so unlike Kemp and Duncan.

Christina Hadley
1d ago

Because he KNOWS he's gone. We're done with the Good Ole boy GOP... Every single one trying to push their old, do nothing, failing BS needs to be primaried & FIRED.

Related
Rolling Stone

New Evidence: Trump White House May Have Worked With DOJ Official in Scheme to Overturn the Election

The Trump Justice Department and White House may have collaborated in their attempts to overturn the 2020 election. According to new evidence from the Jan. 6 committee first reported by Rachel Maddow, White House communications staff may have worked on a draft letter written by Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark encouraging Georgia to appoint new electors who would overturn its election results. The revelation comes from a transcript of a Nov. 5 deposition of Clark released by the committee on Wednesday as it referred a recommendation to the DOJ that Clark be charged with contempt of Congress for his refusal to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Lauren Boebert Isn’t Letting Murdered Teenagers Get in the Way of Trolling Liberals Over Gun Control

It’s been just over a week since four students were killed and seven people were injured after 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan. Sandy Hook quashed the idea that any particular school shooting has the power to inspire Congress to enact common-sense gun reform, but one would think Republicans could at least refrain from going out of their way to glorify guns in the immediate aftermath of these tragedies. They’d be wrong. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Tuesday night posted a photo of her four young children posing in front of a Christmas tree with military-style...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Mark Meadows Discussed a ‘Direct and Collateral Attack’ Plan to Overturn Election Results, Committee Says

“I love it.” Mark Meadows so wrote in a Nov. 6, 2020, text message to a member of Congress who proposed a “highly controversial” plan overturn the election results by appointing alternate electors in certain states. The exchange was obtained by the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, and described in a letter informing the former chief of staff that the committee has “no choice” but to move forward with referring him for criminal contempt prosecution resulting from his refusal to testify. The letter includes details about some of the thousands of pages of documents Meadows had already provided to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
