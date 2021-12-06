ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benedict Cumberbatch Admits Concerns Over ‘Doctor Strange 2’

By Laila Abuelhawa
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenedict Cumberbatch has shared initial concerns he had about Doctor Strange 2 during a new interview. The actor was discussing the Marvel sequel during a December 2 episode of Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast. Maron asked about the new film, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, asking Cumberbatch: “So, Doctor...

Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Read the Whole Script

Marvel's Doctor Strange – aka actor Benedict Cumberbatch – will be making a much-anticipated appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, Cumberbatch apparently knew about as much as fans do about Spider-Man: No Way Home while making the film! In a new interview Cumberbatch talks about the process of making Spider-Man: No Way Home, revealing that opted not to read the script in full – and why he made that surprising decision. Long story short: Cumberbatch claims he just wants to "take the ride" of seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home like fans will get to, so he only took in as many spoilers as needed!
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
Inside the Magic

Hugh Jackman Reportedly Involved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Reshoots

Hugh Jackman became a fan-favorite among Marvel fans when he portrayed Wolverine in 20th Century Studios’ X-Men franchise. For quite some time, rumors have abounded that The Greatest Showman star will be reprising the role in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that The Walt Disney Company owns both 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios.
ComicBook

Netflix Series Finale Dominates Top Ten, But Benedict Cumberbatch Isn't Far Behind

It hasn't taken long for Lost in Space to once again find itself atop the Netflix rankings. Early Wednesday morning, the streaming service released the third and final season of the popular sci-fi series, bringing the story of the Robinson family to a close. It didn't take long for Netflix users to jump back in and start binging the final season. Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 list saw Lost in Space rise to the top on its first day available.
BGR.com

Tom Holland reacts to reports of a new MCU Spider-Man trilogy

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get right now In just a few short weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally arrive in theaters around the world. It was originally scheduled for July, but eventually landed on December 17th due to the pandemic. Well, tickets are now on sale, and Fandango reports that presales rival those of Avengers: Endgame. Scalpers are even trying to sell their tickets online for thousands of dollars. As excited as we all are for No Way Home, it’s no surprise that a new Spider-Man trilogy may already be in the works....
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
CultureMap Dallas

Fiery Benedict Cumberbatch can't save nonsensical The Power of the Dog

The reputation a filmmaker earns on an acclaimed film can last a long time. Jane Campion won an Oscar for writing 1993’s The Piano, an award that has kept her name golden among cinephiles even though she’s only made four narrative feature films (three of which she wrote) in the nearly 30 years since. After taking a detour into TV in the 2010s, she’s back with her first film in 12 years, The Power of the Dog.
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's epic runtime has been confirmed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's runtime has been revealed. According to the various outlets who now have tickets on sale, the upcoming movie clocks in at 148 minutes. As lengthy MCU entries go, this puts Tom Holland's multiverse-swinging flick in fourth position behind Avengers: Endgame, Eternals and Avengers: Infinity War. With...
Cinema Blend

No Way Home’s Benedict Cumberbatch Comments On Harry Styles Joining The MCU, And Is He For Real?

Last month marked the five-year anniversary of Benedict Cumberbatch joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Doctor Strange, and later this month, we’ll see him reprise the Master of the Mystic Arts in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But just because Cumberbatch plays one of this superhero franchise’s most important characters doesn’t mean he’s kept updated on all aspects of it. Case in point, he apparently had no idea that former One Direction star Harry Styles is part of the MCU now too. Wait, really?
KHQ Right Now

Benedict Cumberbatch struggled rolling up cigarettes on The Power of the Dog

Benedict Cumberbatch admits that it was "f***ing hard" to roll a cigarette while on horseback in 'The Power of the Dog'. The 45-year-old actor plays rancher Phil Burbank in Jane Campion's movie and was required to roll a cigarette with one hand while riding a horse – a task that he found infuriatingly difficult.
Collider

Benedict Cumberbatch on ‘The Power of the Dog’ and How the Film Rewards Repeat Viewing

One of the best films I’ve seen this year is writer-director Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. Loaded with fantastic performances (especially Benedict Cumberbatch), an amazing score by Jonny Greenwood, beautiful cinematography by Ari Wegner, and brilliantly helmed by Campion, I can’t recommend this film enough – especially if you like slow-burn stories.
Empire

Empire Podcast #493: Hannah John-Kamen, Riz Ahmed, Benedict Cumberbatch

This week's Empire Podcast sees a triple whammy of guests as Chris Hewitt natters away with three of Britain's finest actors. First, there's Hannah John-Kamen, who talks about being cold on set of her new film Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, her aptitude for fantasy, and singing with Steven Spielberg. Next up is Riz Ahmed, star of the touching sci-fi drama Encounter, who talks about that movie and whether or not he's moved to Los Angeles. And then Chris sits down in person with Benedict Cumberbatch, star of the new Jane Campion film, The Power Of The Dog. Together, they talk about Love Hearts, what Cumberbatch learned from Campion, and what we can expect from a Sam Raimi Doctor Strange film. (Chris had a faulty microphone cable on this one, which explains why he ducks in and out from time to time.)
