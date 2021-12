Sunday Night Football will see a matchup of strengths as the Chiefs' No. 2 total offense goes up against the Broncos' No. 3 scoring defense. But the other side of the ball should also be interesting as Broncos' rookie RB Javonte Williams gets his first chance as a workhorse back with Melvin Gordon (hip) ruled out. He will go up against a Chiefs' run defense that's allowed only 87 yards per game on the ground since Week 6. After forming a productive NFL DFS stack with Gordon all year, Williams will get to showcase his abilities on a primetime stage.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO