CLEVELAND, OHIO -- The Bye Week is upon us, and since there is no upcoming game to preview on the normal OBR RoundTable Show on Thursday, we thought we'd take an early look at next April's NFL Amateur Selection Show, otherwise known as The NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns have had great success the past two drafts under Andrew Berry & Co, and look to build on that with a third consecutive stellar class, as the team will be looking to take that next step when the 2022 NFL season rolls around. To that end, we here in The Draft Annex of The Evil Lair have decided to jump in with both feet and get some of the names with which Browns fans should begin to familiarize themselves, so when DraftSZN is in full swing, you'll be ahead of the game.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO