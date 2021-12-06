Iconic Publix Super Market scales could be a thing of the past! Founder George Jenkins who always taught his associates to treat customers like “kings and queens.” Back when he founded Publix in 1930, he embarked on setting the stores apart from the competition by offering services and value to customers in things not seen around other grocery chains like his “food palace” in 1940 equipped with air conditioning, frozen food cases, and many other innovations.

In the 1930s, scales were popular around shopping areas as customers would pay a small price to find out their current weight as home scales were not affordable to the general public, the difference with Publix scales? they are completely free for customers!

The original scale is still located in the Publix corporate offices, however the company that manufactures the scales ceased production in 2015 which puts the fate of Publix scales into question.