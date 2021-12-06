ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.1 WFMK

BBQ Turned Pizza? This Lansing Favorite is Opening a New Restaurant

By Kristen Matthews
99.1 WFMK
99.1 WFMK
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is going to be even more variety to look forward to in the Lansing foodie scene in the New Year. Just last night (Dec. 5th), with a slyly worded "announcement" on their Facebook page, Saddleback BBQ posed a very important question to Lansing:. Basically, but not quite, announcing...

99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

Where to Find the Best Christmas Lights Display in Lansing

Everyone that I know personally loves looking at holiday Christmas lights. And I think the biggest reason for that is because businesses and home owners are stepping up their Christmas lights display in a big way. I found this really cool website called lansingfamilyfun.com, and this website showcases the entire...
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s Smallest Banks, 1900s-1910s

In a credit union, most likely. Banks can be your friend...or not, depending on if you pay off your loans. I remember when I was a little kid, I heard the grown-ups talking about how banks give out loans...they let you borrow money. I liked that idea! So a friend went with me down to the local small town bank. I went in and asked if I could borrow a dime...I must have wanted pop or candy or a comic book or something. Anyway, the teller said no.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza#Foodie#Food Network#Food Drink#Bbq Turned Pizza#Facebook#Fox 47#The Social Sloth Cafe
99.1 WFMK

More Vintage Lansing, 1900-1960

I've done a few of these already – photo galleries of Lansing that show street scenes, products, memorabilia, little oddities, souvenirs, postcards, old buildings, restaurants, etc. Well, here's another...the fourth one, to be exact. This is not a history lesson, just a (hopefully) enjoyable gallery that depicts Lansing up to...
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Kalamazoo Walmart Forced to Close Due to Critical COVID-19 Surge

Every hour of Christmas shopping is crucial to retail businesses and Walmart will lose a costly two days of business as the Oshtemo store is closed temporarily. As much as everyone wants COVID to be over, that's simply not the case in Southwest Michigan. On the same day that area public health officials held a news conference pleading for help as the unvaccinated are pushing the resources of the health care system to its limits, retail giant Walmart locked the doors at its Kalamazoo store on 9th Street to sanitize the building and restock the shelves.
KALAMAZOO, MI
99.1 WFMK

Did You Know Santa Has A House In Midland, Michigan?

With Christmas around the corner, there are so many spots in Michigan to get into the holiday spirit. Michigan is full of year round Christmas excitement, such as the famous Bronner's Christmas store which is open nearly all year round in Frankenmuth, MI. But not so far away in Midland, there sites another iconic Christmas building which is a feature all year long, Santa's House.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Okemos: Once a Successful Farm Community, Now a Big City Suburb

I've written about Okemos before, so this is just a refresher course, with some extra old photos in the gallery below. Michigan Place Names says the first white settler was Sanford Marsh, arriving in 1839. He turned this little area into a post where he (and others) could trade with the local members of the Ojibwe tribe. In fact, this little area was first called 'Sanford' when it got its first post office the following year. Through the years 1840 & 1841, the town was platted by Freeman Bray, who named the community as 'Hamilton' after one of his heroes, Alexander Hamilton. In most cases, a town is usually named after its post office, but in this case, the postal station remained as 'Sanford' while the village was called 'Hamilton'.
OKEMOS, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned 1921 George N. Brady Elementary School, Detroit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this or any abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go again...this time around it's the old abandoned George N. Brady Elementary School in Detroit, located at 2920 Joy Road. First of...
99.1 WFMK

A Gallery of Vintage Michigan Bottling Companies

WOW...we know that as Michiganders, we love our soda pops. We have our favorites: fruity pops, colas, root beers, and other weird ones that we have no clue what they're made from. Knowing how rabid Michigan is about their favorite pops, it's no wonder our state had numerous...I mean NUMEROUS bottling works all over the state...from the tip of the upper peninsula to the bottom of the mitten.
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Bottling Company in Michigan, 1870

The oldest bottling company in Michigan is said to be the Pomeroy Bottling Works in Manistee. John Pomeroy began his business in 1870 bottling and producing soda pop, which went on for 111 years. Pomeroy was sipping some soda pop in a saloon with other businessmen when he came up...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Michigan Mineral Bath Boom, 1870s-1900s

Mineral springs, mineral baths, artesian wells….they all flourished in Michigan beginning in the 1870s. That’s right…step right up, dive right in, and your health will improve. Michigan’s first mineral spring was discovered in St. Louis by accident: a man found his knife blade was sticking to a piece of iron...
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy