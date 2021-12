Late last month, fans got their first look at Marvel Studios' She-Hulk, one of the latest live-action series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to make its debut on Disney+. Just based on the small snippet of footage fans got to see, it looks like the series will be taking a pretty irreverent approach, with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters breaking the fourth wall, or talking directly to the audience. We already know that the series will be a half-hour legal comedy, and according to recent rumors, that will involve some pretty self-aware digs at the MCU itself. According to new comments from scoopers KC Walsh and Lizzie Hill, She-Hulk will feature a sequence where she breaks the fourth wall by talking directly to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

TV SERIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO