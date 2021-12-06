Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Our Favorite Picks from Your Favorite Celeb Product Lines

Tea and rooibos blends flavored with fruit and spices traditionally associated with late autumn and early winter festivities are cause for celebration, and we would love to help you celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with delicious and cheerful cups of tea! Five lucky winners will receive a collection of the six holiday blends featured in “Our Favorites” in the November/December 2021 issue. These delightful teas include Simpson & Vail’s “White Chocolate Peppermint Rooibos,” Elmwood Inn Fine Teas’ “Orange & Spice Black Tea,” Plum Deluxe’s “Gingerbread Chai Tea,” Tea Gschwendner’s “Snowman Tea,” The Tea Shoppe’s “Holiday Winter Spice Tea,” and Mark T. Wendell Tea Company’s “Compagnie Coloniale Etoile d’Orient.” This giveaway ends December 13, at 11:59 p.m. (Central Time). Please note the giveaway is open only to U.S. residents. Good luck and enter to win below.
