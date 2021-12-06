ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation Now adds Celeste, Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster, Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition, John Wick Hex, and Spitlings in December

Gematsu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation Now will add Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster, Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition, John Wick Hex, and Spitlings as part of its December lineup, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced. The new titles will be available on December 7. Here is an overview each new game,...

www.gematsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’ update fixes CJ’s muscles

The newest Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition patch has updated the look of CJ’s muscles. Rockstar Games has just pushed out the brand-new 1.03 update for GTA: The Trilogy which aims to provide improvements to many of the game’s reported bugs, glitches, and other issues. Aside...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Rockstar issues an 18 GB patch to fix the most egregious issues in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas

Rockstar Games and Grove Street Games have come in for plenty of criticism over the state in which they shipped Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. As Digital Foundry has shown, the definitive editions of the GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas all have significant performance and game-related issues, including on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series S|X.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is a fighting video game developed by Arc System Works and published by ATLUS. An Army of Shadows is attacking. Who could be the one behind it all? Named IGN’s Best Overall Fighting Game of 2012, and made an official selection of the Evolution Championship Series in 2013, Persona 4 Arena was a roaring success. Now, the ultimate tag team returns to present another super-heated battle! A collaboration between developers ATLUS and Arc System Works found resonance among the existing Persona / ATLUS fanbase and the hardcore fighting game community. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is the long-awaited sequel, and a continuation of the story originally set forth in the award-winning RPG Persona 4. Bringing the series full circle and tying together the plots of Persona 3 and Persona 4, fans will enjoy controlling beautifully animated character sprites and experiencing top-notch quality, fully voiced localization that brings the popular characters to life.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy X 2#Final Fantasy Iii#Fantasy#Playstation Now#Besaid#Tidus#Sin
rpgsite.net

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV is getting a new 4K remaster in February

Final Fantasy XV is now half a decade old, which makes its prequel tie-in movie, Kingsglaive, a few months older than that. The August 2016 CG flick starring Sean Bean, Lena Headey, and Aaron Paul — none of whom reprise their roles in the game itself — was a marvel to look at in 1080p, which makes the prospect of a 4K remaster fairly tantalizing.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Dauntless Launches for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on December 2

Phoenix Labs’ free-to-play monster hunting co-op action RPG Dauntless has been out for over a couple of years at this point, and been doing well by every metric. Though the game has, of course, been playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for a while now thanks to backward compatibility next-gen patches, it’s now been announced that it’ll soon be getting native releases on the new-gen consoles as well.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Sony Interactive Entertainment
egmnow.com

Dauntless is getting a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade

Phoenix Labs will deliver a current-gen upgrade for Dauntless on December 2nd, the developer has announced. This upcoming upgrade will bump the game’s framerate to 60 FPS and resolution to dynamic 4K on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (1440p on Xbox Series S). Additionally, players can expect “new lighting and atmospheres, improved view distance, volumetric fog and other effects, to reworked environment textures, trees, water, grass, and higher quality shadows.”
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Between the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, Which Console Series Is Better?

The next generation of gaming has seen a slew of new consoles released in the past year. Both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S were released in November 2020, generating a new culture of cutthroat console purchases amid shortages due to the pandemic. With Sony and Microsoft often directly competing with each other, which console out of these two tech giants is better than the other?
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Down for Maintenance This December 2

For those trying to log into Final Fantasy XIV, but having issues, it’s not you, as Square Enix has triggered Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker down reports by switching on maintenance mode for the game’s servers, and it’ll be for quite some time. Here’s the announcement from Square Enix:. Maintenance on...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy's boxed versions have been delayed

Rockstar has delayed the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition's physical versions. PlayStation and Xbox editions have been pushed back to 17th December. The Nintendo Switch version has been delayed further, and will now arrive "in early 2022". Boxed copies of the game had been...
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

PlayStation Now games for December: GTA III: The Definitive Edition, John Wick Hex, FF X/X-2 HD Remaster, and Spitlings

Remastered classics, master assassins, and critters with enormous gnashers form December’s PlayStation Now lineup. Relive Liberty City’s 3D debut with Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition, attempt to save Spira from Sin in Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, enjoy tactical gun-fu action with puzzler John Wick Hex, then unwind with some arcade hilarity in Spitlings.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Guilty Gear: Strive DLC character Baiken announced

Arc System Works has announced Guilty Gear: Strive Season Pass 1 downloadable content character Baiken. She will launch in late January 2022. Guilty Gear: Strive is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Watch a new trailer below. View a new set of screenshots at the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy