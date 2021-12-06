ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Woman arrested near Monument Hill after shots fired on I-25

By KRDO News
 2 days ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that police activity Monday morning shut down a lane in northbound Interstate 25 near Monument Hill.

According to the Castle Rock Police Department, the incident started in Castle Rock when an officer located a stolen vehicle. CRPD says the driver tried to escape and ended up hitting a patrol car.

Colorado State Patrol said a trooper spotted the stolen Hyundai on southbound Interstate 25 and was able to pin the car against a guard rail. At that point, the driver exited the vehicle with a firearm, and CSP said she crossed to the northbound lanes of traffic before trying to carjack another vehicle.

CSP said the suspect, who hasn't been identified yet, pointed her gun at the trooper, and the trooper fired in response. Nobody was reported to be injured. The woman was taken into custody.

At about 9:15 a.m., the northbound left lane was shut down near Monument Hill, and traffic was reported to be slow in the southbound lanes. By about 10 a.m., the northbound lane was reopened.

Police were investigating scenes between exits 161 and 163, and at the Promenade in Castle Rock.

We're working on getting more information about the incident and the suspect. Check back for updates.

Keep updated with KRDO's live traffic map at this link.

KRDO News Channel 13

1 killed in aircraft crash in southern Colorado

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Search and rescue teams were called to a fatal aircraft crash that was reported in rural Southern Colorado north of Trinidad. One person was reported deceased in the crash, which happened east of Walsenburg. Few details are known at this time, but the Hoehne Volunteer Fire Department confirmed to KRDO The post 1 killed in aircraft crash in southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Data from Colorado Springs Police show certain roads more prone to fatal accidents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Data collected by the Colorado Springs Police Department outline the deadliest areas in the city for pedestrians. At the top of the list is a strip of South Nevada Avenue off I-25. Tuesday, an on-duty Colorado Springs Police Officer was driving a police cruiser north on S. Nevada near E. The post Data from Colorado Springs Police show certain roads more prone to fatal accidents appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pedestrian dies Wednesday morning from Colorado Springs police cruiser collision

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection of South Nevada Ave. and East Las Vegas Street are back open Wednesday morning after a pedestrian dies in the hospital from getting hit by a Colorado Springs police cruiser. According to the police report, a Colorado Springs officer was traveling northbound on South Nevada Ave. in a The post Pedestrian dies Wednesday morning from Colorado Springs police cruiser collision appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man arrested for allegedly meeting young girls on Snapchat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). In the police report, CSPD launched a criminal investigation after receiving reports about Angel Perez, 28, allegedly meeting young girls on the The post Colorado Springs man arrested for allegedly meeting young girls on Snapchat appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cause of death revealed for mummified cult leader found in rural Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A forensic pathologist from the El Paso County Coroner's Office completed the autopsy for a woman found mummified in Moffat back in April of 2021, finding she essentially died of organ failure due to anorexia, alcohol abuse, and the chronic ingestion of colloidal silver. Despite claims that she had cancer, The post Cause of death revealed for mummified cult leader found in rural Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Two men steal woman’s purse in armed robbery Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Robbery Unit are looking for two armed-men after stealing a woman's purse from her vehicle Tuesday morning. According to CSPD, officers were dispatched to Galley Road and Murray Blvd. after receiving calls about an aggravated robbery involving two men walking into a woman's parked vehicle. The post Two men steal woman’s purse in armed robbery Tuesday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police looking into altercation at El Paso County GOP meeting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Allegations of racism and assault are at the center of the most recent divide in the El Paso County Republican Party. 13 Investigates learned that an altercation between State Sen. Larry Liston and El Paso County GOP Bonus member Rex Tonkins on Monday evening led to a police investigation. The The post Police looking into altercation at El Paso County GOP meeting appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Express Lanes in I-25 South Gap project opening Friday, Dec. 10

DOUGLAS/EL PASO COUNTIES, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the new Express Lanes on the I-25 South Gap project is opening ahead of schedule. The Express Lanes. between Castle Rock and Monument, will open to drivers Friday, Dec. 10, at 8 a.m. Because the lanes opened far ahead of schedule, CDOT said The post Express Lanes in I-25 South Gap project opening Friday, Dec. 10 appeared first on KRDO.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

