Woman arrested near Monument Hill after shots fired on I-25

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that police activity Monday morning shut down a lane in northbound Interstate 25 near Monument Hill.

According to the Castle Rock Police Department, the incident started in Castle Rock when an officer located a stolen vehicle. CRPD says the driver tried to escape and ended up hitting a patrol car.

Colorado State Patrol said a trooper spotted the stolen Hyundai on southbound Interstate 25 and was able to pin the car against a guard rail. At that point, the driver exited the vehicle with a firearm, and CSP said she crossed to the northbound lanes of traffic before trying to carjack another vehicle.

CSP said the suspect, who hasn't been identified yet, pointed her gun at the trooper, and the trooper fired in response. Nobody was reported to be injured. The woman was taken into custody.

At about 9:15 a.m., the northbound left lane was shut down near Monument Hill, and traffic was reported to be slow in the southbound lanes. By about 10 a.m., the northbound lane was reopened.

Police were investigating scenes between exits 161 and 163, and at the Promenade in Castle Rock.

We're working on getting more information about the incident and the suspect. Check back for updates.

