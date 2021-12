Jake Paul has made it clear there is nothing in the contracts saying his opponent can’t knock him out. Back in August, Tyron Woodley rocked Paul badly but didn’t throw anything of substance after that to finish the job. To no surprise, after the fight, Dillon Danis claimed Woodley had a no knockout rule in his contract which Paul says is not true. Instead, he offered Woodley a $500k bonus if he does knock him out in their rematch on December 18.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO