Aeglea BioTherapeutics

NMIH trades at just 1.18x book value despite consistently generating an ROE in excess of 15%. The real estate market continues to be one of the strongest in a generation, as a shortage of new homes, combined with a desire for more space due to the work from home movement, have led to a sharp increase in prices. To afford those home purchase down payments, mortgage insurance is often needed to lower the amount required. Mortgage insurance is a competitive industry, but the stocks are too cheap relative to future cash flows. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) has been the fastest growing large MI company, and it has benefited from not having exposure to pre-Financial Crisis mortgages, which still account for a decent portion of losses for the legacy players. The stock has sold off due to fears of continued pricing erosion, which has provided an opportunity to buy a +15% ROE company at just above current book value per share, which is rapidly growing.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO