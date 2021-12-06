ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aeglea BioTherapeutics

By Top Bull Pitch
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Read the most recent pitches from players about AGLE. Find...

caps.fool.com

Seeking Alpha

Atara Biotherapeutics announces inducement grants to new employees

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) granted 21,438 restricted stock units of Atara's common stock to seven newly hired employees and stock options to purchase 24,017 shares to four such newly hired employees. The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the first quarterly vesting date after the first...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down Over 50% To Buy Now

Chegg's stock is down due to a short-term decline in college enrollment nationwide. Peloton's stock is down because economic reopening lowered demand for in-home exercise equipment. Skillz stock is down because of aggressive marketing spending by management. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stitch Fix Whale Trades For December 08

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Stitch Fix. Looking at options history for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50.0% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

1 Top Pot Stock to Buy This Month

Marijuana stocks have taken the investing world by storm over the past few years. While some of the stocks in this space aren't worth the price of admission, others present compelling long-term investment opportunities. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 1, Fool contributor Rachel Warren discusses one such company investors should consider right now.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

From Lucid To ChargePoint -- 3 Renewable Growth Stocks Worth Buying in 2022

The Nasdaq sell-off is presenting a lot of buying opportunities. EVs and renewable energy companies are on sale. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Seeking Alpha

NMI Holdings Inc. Offers Strong Growth At A Reasonable Price

NMIH trades at just 1.18x book value despite consistently generating an ROE in excess of 15%. The real estate market continues to be one of the strongest in a generation, as a shortage of new homes, combined with a desire for more space due to the work from home movement, have led to a sharp increase in prices. To afford those home purchase down payments, mortgage insurance is often needed to lower the amount required. Mortgage insurance is a competitive industry, but the stocks are too cheap relative to future cash flows. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) has been the fastest growing large MI company, and it has benefited from not having exposure to pre-Financial Crisis mortgages, which still account for a decent portion of losses for the legacy players. The stock has sold off due to fears of continued pricing erosion, which has provided an opportunity to buy a +15% ROE company at just above current book value per share, which is rapidly growing.
MARKETS
Benzinga

StealthGas Q3 Results Surpass Estimates

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) reported third-quarter revenue increased by 1.1% year-over-year to $37.5 million, beating the consensus of $31.79 million. Fleet utilization was 97.4% - with 101 days of technical off hire for the quarter, and fleet operational utilization was 94.1%. Operating income increased to $3.3 million, compared to $3.2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Top Highlights From Endava's Recent Earnings Report

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Shares of tech company Endava ( DAVA 5.41%...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Exela Technologies Stock (XELA): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) – a global business process automation leader across numerous industries – increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Exela Technologies announcing that B Riley Securities and certain other investors have purchased an aggregate of $35 million of the Company’s common stock.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Dollarama Q3 EPS Rises 17.3%, Beats Estimates

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Dollarama (DOL) sales and profits increased in the third quarter of 2022, as the company reported strong performance across all key indicators. The dollar-store chain offers a wide variety of consumer goods, general merchandise, and seasonal items at prices of C$1 to C$4....
FINANCIAL REPORTS

