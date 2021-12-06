ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

French investigate violence that erupted at far-right rally

By JOHN LEICESTER Associated Press
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLE PECQ, France (AP) — French prosecutors opened an investigation Monday into violence that...

www.timesdaily.com

The Associated Press

Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms

BERLIN (AP) — Unvaccinated people across Germany will soon be excluded from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Thursday, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate as part of efforts to curb coronavirus infections. Merkel announced the measures after a meeting with federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

France Sends More Police to Martinique to Quell COVID Unrest

PARIS (Reuters) - Police reinforcements arrived in the French Caribbean territory of Martinique on Tuesday to restore order after unrest that erupted over COVID-19 measures, in particular the mandatory vaccination of healthcare workers, a government minister said. Martinique, and before it the nearby island of Guadeloupe, has seen several days...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Anti-lockdown protesters march through Dutch city of Utrecht

Thousands of people marched peacefully through the Dutch city of Utrecht on Saturday to protest the government's coronavirus lockdown measures.Holding balloons, umbrellas and banners, including ones that said: “It's not right,” protesters watched by a large police presence moved from a park into the city center without incident. Siebke Koopman said he was demonstrating against more than just the Dutch government's COVID-19 restrictions.”The privatization of the health care and education, the involvement in the international conflicts that are nothing to do with the Netherlands, I think we must have more decision rights in those things," he said. "I think...
PROTESTS
The Guardian

Belgian police fire water cannon at anti-lockdown protests

Belgian police have fired water cannon and used teargas to disperse protesters opposed to compulsory health measures against the coronavirus pandemic. About 8,000 people marched through Brussels towards the headquarters of the EU, chanting “freedom” and letting off fireworks. The crowd was smaller than the 35,000 vaccine and lockdown sceptics...
PROTESTS
healththoroughfare.com

Protest Against COVID Restrictions Turn Violent in Belgium

Europe keeps being jolted by waves of protests throughout its countries. Those who are protesting disagree mainly with COVID vaccination mandates and demand from the governments to revoke them. Lockdowns, masks, and other measures continue to upset the protesters. Many of them invoke conspiracy theories. One of those countries is...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Omicron variant case found on French territory of Reunion

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - One person has tested positive for the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion and six of his contacts are being tested, the government said on Tuesday. Official researcher Dr. Patrick Mavingui said the person was a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

French Special Forces Deploying to Caribbean After Vaccine Mandate Riots

The French military and police are dispatching special forces units to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to quell five days of rioting over France’s COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. French President Emmanuel Macron called the situation in the former colony “very explosive” after ugly scenes of burning, violence, and...
PROTESTS
newschain

French far-right pundit launches presidential run

A far-right former TV pundit with multiple hate speech convictions has officially entered the race for France’s presidency. Eric Zemmour warned his supporters that they will likely be called racists for backing his anti-immigration and anti-Islam views which have already shaken up the election campaign ahead of the poll in April 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

French media threaten to sue far-right Zemmour for using images

Celebrities and media firms, including AFP, are among those protesting the use of their images by far-right pundit Eric Zemmour in the short film that announced his run for the presidency. Zemmour, a 63-year-old writer and TV pundit who declared his candidacy on Tuesday via a YouTube video, is the most stridently anti-Islam and anti-migrant of the challengers seeking to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in April 2022. Director Luc Besson ("The Fifth Element") was among those reacting angrily after a clip from his 1999 film "Joan of Arc" starring Milla Jovovich appeared in Zemmour's 10-minute video. Besson told AFP that the images were used "in a fraudulent manner" and that he "shares none of Eric Zemmour's ideas."
CELEBRITIES
Metro International

Far-right French presidential hopeful promises ‘reconquest’ at rally

VILLEPINTE, France (Reuters) -French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour promised on Sunday a “reconquest” against decades of decline at his first political rally, as scuffles with anti-racism protesters broke out on its fringes. “If I win this election, it won’t be another rotation of power but a reconquest of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times Daily

Rohingya sue Facebook for $150B, alleging role in violence

LONDON (AP) — Rohingya refugees sued social network powerhouse Facebook for more than $150 billion, accusing it of failing to stop hate speech that incited violence against the Muslim ethnic group by military rulers and their supporters in Myanmar. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Spain: PM urges Christmas caution as hospital staff infected

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister on Monday urged people to “remain prudent” about COVID-19 over the holidays, as Christmas festivities at one Spanish hospital are suspected of infecting dozens of staff. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told reporters that Spaniards can’t “let their guard down” because the coronavirus continues to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France now has 25 Omicron Covid variant cases - minister

PARIS (Reuters) - Frace now has identified 25 positive cases of the Omicron COVID-19 virus variant, of which 21 were imported from people returning from Southern Africa, and four who were the result of local infection, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday. Veran said the Omicron variant seems much...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EDMTunes

Germany Imposes Major Restrictions on Unvaccinated People

Germany‘s Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that unvaccinated people will be excluded from large parts of public life. Merkel described the far-reaching measures as an act of “national solidarity”. Unvaccinated people will not have access to various cultural and leisure venues, such as restaurants and bars. The protocols are already in place in several German regions with the highest cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH

