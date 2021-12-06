French investigate violence that erupted at far-right rally

Thousands of people marched peacefully through the Dutch city of Utrecht on Saturday to protest the government's coronavirus lockdown measures.Holding balloons, umbrellas and banners, including ones that said: “It's not right,” protesters watched by a large police presence moved from a park into the city center without incident. Siebke Koopman said he was demonstrating against more than just the Dutch government's COVID-19 restrictions.”The privatization of the health care and education, the involvement in the international conflicts that are nothing to do with the Netherlands, I think we must have more decision rights in those things," he said. "I think...

