ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday, December 6, 2021: Cool and breezy today with lot of sun

By Zach Gilday
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wp1Bb_0dFN8lUC00

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a Sunday night cold front, chilly and windy weather can be expected today. High temperatures will reach the low 50’s for most. The Heartland will be a few degrees warmer. There will be a gusty north wind under a sunny sky. The wind will settle this evening.

A light freeze will highlight the forecast for tonight. Most areas will see low temperatures in the low 30’s. A few low lying areas will drop into the upper 20’s. There will be a light south southeast wind under a mostly clear sky.

A dramatic warming trend will then settle in. Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs in the 70’s. Record breaking warmth is possible Thursday and Friday. High temperatures are expected to reach the low to middle 80’s.

A cold front will move through Friday night. The forecast looks to be staying dry for most with this front. A few showers cannot be ruled out in the Heartland Friday night into Saturday.

The weekend will feature closer to seasonable temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 52° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 30° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 5-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: WSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 37°

Sunrise: 7:27 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Snow is in the forecast today, but not a lot

By now, everybody’s heard that we’re going to see some snow this evening — the sky even has the snow look to it early Wednesday morning. Although it doesn’t look like a big deal storm, that four-letter word definitely inspires curiosity for the weather forecast. The...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Weather Forecast Update: Windy Days Ahead And Near Record Heat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The winds of change are upon us as we see winds gusting to near 25mph-35 mph Thursday into Friday and possible near 40 mph late Friday night. A strong cold front will move through NTX after midnight Friday bringing colder air back into North Texas. We see partly cloudy skies both Thursday and Friday but with strong SSW surface winds our temperatures will soar well above average. We could set a record high both Thursday and Friday. The record high on Thursday, December 9th is 79° originally set in 1906 and tied last year. I’m forecasting a...
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

Breezy winds bring in warmer air today

Despite the chilly start to the day, the forecast story today is the warm up and how rapidly we warm again on Friday. The sky is mostly cloudy with a low of 27 this morning. It should stay mostly cloudy throughout the entire day as temperatures warm to the low 50s. Winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#North Wind#Wsw#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktab
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: warm front brings few showers Thursday, storms likely Friday night, Saturday morning

THURSDAY: A warm front is poised to lift northward across the state through the afternoon hours – ahead of it, we’ll start off quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will tend to thicken – eventually leading to chance for widely scattered showers and a few storms. We’ll warm from the morning 40s to the afternoon 60s and 70s. We’ll stay unsettled with occasional showers and storms overnight with lows in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
whdh.com

Scattered Snow Showers Tonight, Dry and Cold Thursday

With scattered snow showers tonight, watch for slick spots if you’re traveling overnight. However, this is a quick-moving system, as the snow showers are expected to taper around 3am. As far as accumulation, we’re looking at a coating for much of the region, with around an inch of snow...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Increasing Clouds Wednesday Night, Snow Flurries Possible Thursday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the mid-20s. A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Friday will start off dry, but showers will increase in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances linger into Saturday morning, when we’ll have a chance for some light snow to be mixed with rain. It will be turning partly cloudy on Saturday afternoon with...
CHICAGO, IL
KETK / FOX51 News

Thursday Morning Forecast: Warm temperatures return this afternoon

A strong southerly wind will usher in some much warmer temperatures and gulf moisture. These ingredients will clash with a cold front which will usher a chance of showers and thunderstorms. TODAY: We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Conditions and breezy High: 78. Winds: S 15 MPH. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight […]
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Average Temperatures and Mostly Dry Conditions

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s, although a few spots across our northeast could fall into the teens. Very light precipitation will be possible, with some freezing drizzle not out of the question. Tomorrow will feature sunshine and winds out of the west, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s by the afternoon, close to early December averages. A quiet weather pattern will build in to finish off the week and into the weekend, as afternoon high temperatures will remain slightly above average for Friday and Saturday. Sunday, however, will be much warmer as an upper-level ridge builds in, pushing temperatures well back into the 40s. For the first half of next week, expect mild temperatures and dry conditions. By Wednesday, chances for snow may increase ahead of a powerful storm system that’s been hinted at by the latest data.
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

Warming Weather Soon

Pleasant weather arrives today with highs reaching the upper 50s and a few lower 60s as south winds gradually return ahead several short-waves that brings the next strong cold front into the state late Friday evening. The pressure gradient should tighten quickly this evening into overnight and wind speeds should respond into the 15 to 30 mph range as the first short wave emerges into the central plains. Gusty winds will remain Thursday and Friday with low-level moisture confined to the far southeastern quadrant of the state that may extend northward into far western Arkansas. As the next wave develops and interacts with the state, there will be a small window for a few showers, mostly across the far southern or eastern sections. The data is varied on the exact amount of moisture and instability, but we’ll keep a small window late Thursday evening into Friday even though most data keep activity east of the state. Gusty southwest winds are likely Friday with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll be near record highs again Friday depending upon the exact amount of cloud cover and the timing of the front. By Friday evening, the strong cold front sweeps into the region pushing the moisture out and bringing colder weather back to the state for a brief time. Locations across the I-35 corridor westward will have increased fire danger issues Friday as strong southwest winds and drier air advects into the region.
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Gusty Wind And More Sun By Thursday Afternoon

Clouds and fog have settled over much of northern California today, and a storm will bring showers to the valley and snow to the mountains. We'll have a brighter, gusty Thursday with more rainy, snowy weather ahead. Although rain showers are possible tonight in the valley, the foothills and mountains will receive most of the rain and snow from our incoming storm. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect throught Thursday afternoon for the Sierra, eastern foothills and plateau. Lows tonight will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the foothills and valley. After some morning showers we'll have gusty wind and afternoon sun Thursday. Highs will range from 40s in the mountains and foothills to 50s in the valley.
ENVIRONMENT
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy