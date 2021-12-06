ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why Lucid Group Stock Is Down Sharply Today

By John Rosevear
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) opened sharply lower on Monday after the company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it received a subpoena for documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 11:00 a.m. ET, Lucid's shares were down about 8.3% from Friday's closing price.

So what

In an 8-K filed on Monday morning, Lucid disclosed that it received a subpoena from the SEC on Dec. 3 that requested documents "related to an investigation" by the Commission. Lucid said that the SEC's investigation appears to concern "certain projections and statements" related to the merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that took Lucid public in July.

To be clear, we have no reason right now to believe that Lucid engaged in any wrongdoing. But it's not hard to see why the stock is down today: The examples of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) , both of which fell sharply after investigations showed that they had exaggerated the state of their technologies and demand for their upcoming products , loom large in electric-vehicle investors ' minds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2keYK0_0dFN8g4Z00

There's one big difference between Lucid and Nikola or Lordstown: Lucid is actually shipping a product that delivers on the bold claims it made earlier this year. Image source: Lucid Group.

Now what

Lucid is different from Nikola and Lordstown in one hugely important respect: It's actually shipping a product that delivers on its promises. Lucid made bold claims around the Air's range and performance that might have been suspect before the car went into production, but independent testers have now verified the claims.

Is it possible that the SEC will find some reason to charge the company based on other claims in its pre-merger investor materials? Sure. But with actual cars being delivered to actual happy customers, my sense is that Lucid appears safe on the key claims that would matter to the long-term health of the business.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lucid Group, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down Over 50% To Buy Now

Chegg's stock is down due to a short-term decline in college enrollment nationwide. Peloton's stock is down because economic reopening lowered demand for in-home exercise equipment. Skillz stock is down because of aggressive marketing spending by management. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Lucid Group#Lcid#Sec#Lordstown Motors#Air
Motley Fool

1 Top Pot Stock to Buy This Month

Marijuana stocks have taken the investing world by storm over the past few years. While some of the stocks in this space aren't worth the price of admission, others present compelling long-term investment opportunities. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 1, Fool contributor Rachel Warren discusses one such company investors should consider right now.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are the Top EV Gainers of 2021

Lucid Group has managed to get attention from investors and customers alike. Ford's all-electric pick-up truck has 160,000 pre-orders. EV stocks should see continued investor interest in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
Motley Fool

From Lucid To ChargePoint -- 3 Renewable Growth Stocks Worth Buying in 2022

The Nasdaq sell-off is presenting a lot of buying opportunities. EVs and renewable energy companies are on sale. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Kiplinger

5 Stocks to Sell for 2022

Many investors approach the new year looking for fresh investment ideas where they can put their money and hopes to work. But without trying to be too negative, a little end-of-year paring can be prudent, too ... thus, it pays to examine one's own portfolio for stocks to sell as well.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Rivian Automotive Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive. Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) we detected 41 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41.46% of the investors opened...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why SentinelOne Stock Is Slumping Today

SentinelOne posted its quarterly results after the close on Dec. 7. The company beat revenue expectations but still saw its shares drop today. The stock's lock-up period expires tomorrow. What happened. Shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) slumped as much as 15.7% on Wednesday morning after the company reported earnings results for...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why PagerDuty Stock Was Climbing Today

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) were moving higher today after the cloud software company topped expectations in its third-quarter earnings report. As of 12:43 p.m. ET, the stock was up 11.5%. So what. PagerDuty provides software that alerts its customers to issues with their connectivity so they can make sure that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
143K+
Followers
71K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy