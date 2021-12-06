ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why Faraday Future's Stock Is Down Today

By John Rosevear
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of embattled electric-vehicle start-up Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) were trading lower on Monday, a day ahead of a "business update" presentation that could deliver grim news to investors.

As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Faraday's shares were down about 8.6% from Friday's closing price.

Now what

There's a bit of a backstory to this one. Back in October, a short-selling firm issued a report on Faraday that called into question key parts of its story, including its claim to have received preorders for over 14,000 vehicles. That was enough to send the stock down sharply , as electric vehicle investors remain mindful of the grim examples of Nikola and Lordstown Motors , both of which fell sharply after independent investigations showed that similar short-seller reports turned out to be largely true.

Obviously, it's one thing to get a report from a short-seller, another to have the company itself say that some or all of the allegations in the report were accurate. To be clear, Faraday hasn't done that yet.

But it did postpone filing its third-quarter earnings report, saying that it had formed a special committee of independent directors to investigate the short-seller's allegations. And last week, it said that it will provide a "business update" to investors after the U.S. markets close tomorrow, Dec. 7.

That doesn't seem to bode well, and that's why the stock is down today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zg7j1_0dFN8amD00

Faraday has been making bold promises about its upcoming FF 91 electric luxury sedan for years. Will it ever deliver? Image source: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Now what

It's possible, of course, that Faraday's directors will say that they investigated and found that everything is on the up and up. But that seems unlikely to me. If a short-seller's claims are nonsense, the best strategy is probably to just say that and move on.

But if they're not nonsense, if some or all of the allegations are true, that requires some explaining, the kind of explaining you'd do in a carefully scripted presentation after the markets are closed.

We'll find out tomorrow afternoon.

10 stocks we like better than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faraday
Motley Fool

1 Top Pot Stock to Buy This Month

Marijuana stocks have taken the investing world by storm over the past few years. While some of the stocks in this space aren't worth the price of admission, others present compelling long-term investment opportunities. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 1, Fool contributor Rachel Warren discusses one such company investors should consider right now.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This Investor Plans To Buy CrowdStrike Shares 'On The Close Today'

High growth stocks have taken a beating recently as the prospect of rising rates seems to be dividing the market. Cloud-native cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is among those names, having fallen more than 25% over the last month, but one investor thinks it's time to buy. What To Know:...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Faraday Future#Ffie#Lordstown Motors
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are the Top EV Gainers of 2021

Lucid Group has managed to get attention from investors and customers alike. Ford's all-electric pick-up truck has 160,000 pre-orders. EV stocks should see continued investor interest in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
ECONOMY
Forbes

S&P 500: The World’s Most Misleading Stock Market Indicator?

It’s a great time to know what you own, starting by better understanding “the market”. This year has been one of the most deceptive on record, because investors are thinking one thing and reality is another. For some, the “market” is the S&P 500. If you own an S&P 500 Index fund, that makes sense. But whether you are part of the masses who do rely on the “headline” S&P 500 Index to grow your wealth, there’s something you should know. Specifically, there’s more to it than meets the eye. For the sake of managing risk if you are in retirement or nearing it, it helps to separate the index you think you know from the one you see when you peel back the onion a few layers.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
Motley Fool

Why PagerDuty Stock Was Climbing Today

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) were moving higher today after the cloud software company topped expectations in its third-quarter earnings report. As of 12:43 p.m. ET, the stock was up 11.5%. So what. PagerDuty provides software that alerts its customers to issues with their connectivity so they can make sure that...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
143K+
Followers
71K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy