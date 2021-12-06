ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Roethlisberger to address playing status after season

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger plans to discuss his playing status after this season.

Roethlisberger addressed the situation — well, somewhat — after Pittsburgh’s 20-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The topic was on the table after an ESPN report circulated that the 39-year-old had told some former teammates and those within the organization that he expects the 2021 season to be his last.

“I haven’t told everybody that, no,” Roethlisberger said. “Honestly, we just got done with this game, I’m exhausted. We play in a couple hours, it feels like. That’s my focus. My focus is on Minnesota and what we have to do to get ready.

“I’ll address any of that stuff after the season. I’ve always been a one-game-at-a-time, one-season-at-a-time person. I’m going to stay that way.”

Coach Mike Tomlin scoffed at the notion that Roethlisberger’s situation is a distraction for the Steelers (6-5-1).

“Ben doesn’t allow it to become an issue,” Tomlin said. “Ben has been pretty solid in terms of his expressions that he’s singularly focused on what we’re doing now. He’ll deal with those things on the other side of his journey, and I’m with him on it. So it’s not a distraction. I thought it was funny that it was seemingly a story this weekend, to be honest with you.”

Roethlisberger has played his entire 18-year career in Pittsburgh, and he owns most of the franchise’s passing records, including completions (5,319), yards (63,106) and touchdowns (412).

The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion has had one of his least productive seasons as a pro in 2021, throwing for 2,758 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

–Field Level Media

