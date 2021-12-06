ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Creates Production Company, Inks Partnership With Netflix

By NewsOne Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith acting credits that include “The Get Down,” “Aquaman” and “Candyman,” actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has brought a wide range of narratives to the small and silver screens. For his next act, he’s putting the focus on expanding his repertoire as a producer. According to Variety, he recently launched his own...

Abdul-Mateen II, Berry Set Netflix Deals

“Aquaman,” “Watchmen” and “Candyman” star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s new production company House Eleven10 has signed a creative partnership deal with Netflix. The deal will see him star in and produce movies for Netflix with the company aiming to showcase the talent of traditionally underrepresented or overlooked communities within the industry including diverse filmmakers, writers, and staff.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is Ready to Blow Your Mind

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is the ideal actor to take up Fishburne's mantle in The Matrix Resurrections: He's a scene-stealer with an uncanny knack for stirring something deep inside the viewer. Born in New Orleans, the 35-year-old ditched a career in architecture to pursue Hollywood, graduating from the Yale School of Drama. Since then, he has played a 1970s Bronx gangster (The Get Down), the supervillain Black Manta (Aquaman), the genius god-being Doctor Manhattan (Watchmen)—for which he won an Emmy in 2020—and Black revolutionary Bobby Seale (The Trial of the Chicago 7). Earlier this year, he transformed into Candyman for Nia DaCosta's slasher remake, a horror flick that doubled as a savvy social commentary on the ways cultural theft can make monsters out of us. Abdul-Mateen infused each of those characters, many of whom were well ingrained in the pop-cultural canon already, with a profound, mesmerizing depth.
