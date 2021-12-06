ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Thailand reports ‘likely’ case of omicron

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — A Thai health official says that authorities have detected the country’s first suspected case of the new omicron variant but that confirmation...

keyt.com

NBC News

European countries report cases of Omicron Covid variant

European countries are trying to contain the new and potentially more contagious Omicron variant. There’s growing concern that it could be resistant to vaccines, prolonging the pandemic around the world. New York has already declared a state of emergency ahead of its first case.Nov. 27, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Spain approves COVID vaccine for children in 5-11 age group

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s health ministry has given the go-ahead for children between ages 5 and 11 to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The decision Tuesday comes amid a rise in coronavirus infections. The Spanish rollout is due to begin Dec. 15. That’s two days after the first of 3.2 million child vaccines arrive in Spain. Neighboring Portugal is expected to follow suit. Austria has been inoculating children since the European Union’s drug regulator on Nov. 25 authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on that age group. Greece will also begin on Dec. 15 and Italy will start on Dec. 16, among others.
WORLD
KEYT

South Africans brace for the worst amid Omicron surge

Johannesburg’s Rivers Church, a trendy Christian community for the city’s hip and spiritual, has suspended in-person services indefinitely due to a new surge in Covid-19 cases in South Africa. “We love and miss you but stay safe,” wrote the church’s senior pastor Wilma Isabel Olivier on her Instagram. More than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Scientist behind UK vaccine says next pandemic may be worse

LONDON (AP) — One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is warning that the next pandemic may be more contagious and more lethal unless more money is devoted to research and preparations to fight emerging viral threats. Professor Sarah Gilbert said in excerpts released before a speech Monday night that the scientific advances made in fighting deadly viruses “must not be lost” because of the cost of fighting the current pandemic. Gilbert says “the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious or more lethal or both.” Britain’s health secretary says the country has confirmed over 300 omicron variant infections so far, and has restricted travel from several African nations. But he says the omicron variant is being transmitted locally in several areas in England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Taiwan probing if lab mouse bite behind coronavirus infection

Taiwan on Friday said it was investigating whether a mouse bite may have been responsible for a worker at a high-security laboratory testing positive for the coronavirus, the island's first local infection in weeks. But whether the infection is from the (mouse) bite or the environment, we need to investigate further," he added.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Washington Informer

Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity

It's not known yet whether the omicron variant causes more or less severe COVID-19 than the delta variant, although some preliminary indications suggest omicron infections might be milder. A Facebook post nevertheless claims, without evidence, that the "toxicity" of omicron is 5 times higher than delta and that its mortality rate is higher. The post Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Belgian health workers rally to oppose mandatory vaccines

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of Belgian health care workers have rallied in Brussels to voice their opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccines and to demand better working condition as a surge in new virus cases weighs heavily on hospitals. Brussels police said around 4,000 people took part in Tuesday’s march. The rally ended outside the Belgian health ministry, where police at one point used pepper spray to keep some demonstrators away. Starting Jan. 1, health care workers in Belgium will have a three-month window in which to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Those who remain unvaccinated will be notified that their contracts will be suspended unless they provide a certificate proving recovery from COVID-19 or a recent negative test.
PROTESTS
KEYT

Poland to require vaccine shots for teachers, medics, police

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is introducing mandatory vaccination by March 1 for teachers, medical workers and uniformed security workers like police, the military, firefighters and security guards. Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Tuesday that after March 1 vaccination will be a condition for performing jobs in these sectors. He said amid a continuing high level of daily new infections, Poland is following in the footsteps of Germany and Austria in requiring vaccination from these three professional groups. He said starting Dec. 15, discos and nightclubs will be closed and guests at hotels, restaurants, eateries, theaters and churches will be reduced to 30% capacity from the current 50%. Poland is seeing about 20,000 new COVID-19 infections a day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Unvaccinated Italians face new restrictions as holidays near

MILAN (AP) — Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people as the holidays draw near. It is excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums into the New Year to control the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Starting Monday through Jan. 15, Italian police can check whether diners seated in restaurants or bars have a “super” health pass certifying that they are either vaccinated or have recovered from the virus. Those who used to rely on just a recent negative test are not allowed in. The number of new infections in Italy has been rising for the past six weeks, a worrying trend as Italians plan holiday parties and getaways to spend time with friends and family.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or who develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government...
PUBLIC HEALTH

