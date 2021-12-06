Panthers HC Matt Rhule's job reportedly not in danger

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers shook up their coaching staff over the weekend by firing offensive coordinator Joe Brady. That’s led to speculation over Matt Rhule‘s status in Carolina, but Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com (on Twitter) doesn’t get the sense that the head coach’s job is in danger.

Meanwhile, Rhule was atop the wishlists at LSU, USC and Oklahoma before they made their hires. And, another high-profile NCAA job opened up Monday when the University of Miami dismissed Manny Diaz. Despite all of that, Rhule is not interested in a return to the college ranks at this time, according to sources who spoke with Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com.

As a college coach, Rhule went 47-43 in seven seasons at Temple and Baylor. That record doesn’t necessarily jump off of the page, but NFL teams have took notice of Baylor’s quick turnaround from the Art Briles era under his watch. Rhule’s Bears went 1-11 in his first season (2017) but they improved with time. In his final season at the helm, Baylor reached the Sugar Bowl, prompting serious interest from the Panthers, Giants and Browns.

Rhule, 47 in January, would be a splashy hire for any high-profile team in need. Meanwhile, the Christian McCaffrey-less Panthers are 5-7 on the year, giving Rhule a combined record of 10-18 across the last two years. Things haven’t gone according to plan for Rhule, but it sounds like the Panthers may give him another chance for 2022. And, if that’s the case, he’s inclined to stay put.