ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers HC Matt Rhule's job reportedly not in danger

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3EFD_0dFN7ZWT00
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers shook up their coaching staff over the weekend by firing offensive coordinator Joe Brady. That’s led to speculation over Matt Rhule‘s status in Carolina, but Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com (on Twitter) doesn’t get the sense that the head coach’s job is in danger.

Meanwhile, Rhule was atop the wishlists at LSU, USC and Oklahoma before they made their hires. And, another high-profile NCAA job opened up Monday when the University of Miami dismissed Manny Diaz. Despite all of that, Rhule is not interested in a return to the college ranks at this time, according to sources who spoke with Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com.

As a college coach, Rhule went 47-43 in seven seasons at Temple and Baylor. That record doesn’t necessarily jump off of the page, but NFL teams have took notice of Baylor’s quick turnaround from the Art Briles era under his watch. Rhule’s Bears went 1-11 in his first season (2017) but they improved with time. In his final season at the helm, Baylor reached the Sugar Bowl, prompting serious interest from the Panthers, Giants and Browns.

Rhule, 47 in January, would be a splashy hire for any high-profile team in need. Meanwhile, the Christian McCaffrey-less Panthers are 5-7 on the year, giving Rhule a combined record of 10-18 across the last two years. Things haven’t gone according to plan for Rhule, but it sounds like the Panthers may give him another chance for 2022. And, if that’s the case, he’s inclined to stay put.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Washington gets positive news on TE Logan Thomas' knee injury

Logan Thomas' knee injury might not be so bad after all. “The MRI results came back [and] were better than we anticipated,” head coach Ron Rivera told reporters during his Monday afternoon press conference (Twitter link). “Obviously, there is some damage there,” Rivera continued. “It’s not as extensive as first...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
FanSided

5 leading candidates if the Panthers cut ties with head coach Matt Rhule

Which way could the Carolina Panthers go with their next head coach if they took the decision to relieve Matt Rhule of his duties this offseason?. This isn’t what Matt Rhule had in mind when taking over as head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Team owner David Tepper paid a hefty sum to prise him from the college ranks after earning a strong reputation as a program builder, but nothing seems to be getting better and there appears little doubt the pressure is on following the bye week.
NFL
CharlotteObserver.com

If the Panthers won’t start PJ Walker over Cam Newton, Matt Rhule needs to do this

As the Carolina Panthers limp into their bye week, dragging their broken hopes and dreams behind them on a three-wheeled cart, their No. 1 problem is a familiar one. Carolina’s 33-10 loss to Miami exposed a lot of fault lines in the seismically inept Panthers, but the headline was that Cam Newton went 5-for-21 passing for 92 yards, no TDs and two interceptions. In his 143rd career NFL game, Newton set career lows in QB rating (5.8) and completion percentage (23.8).
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Russell Wilson’s Seemingly Inevitable Divorce

Russell Wilson’s return hasn’t pulled the Seahawks out of their tailspin, and that’s ominous for his future in Seattle. In this issue:. Why a split could be coming between Wilson and the Seahawks. Wilson already signaled his discontent last offseason. What’s next?. What to make of...
NFL
Rock Hill Herald

What Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said about benching Cam Newton and the loss

There aren’t many ways to explain the Panthers’ 33-10 loss to Miami but Carolina coach Matt Rhule tried after the game. The second-year head coach acknowledged the Panthers’ inability to generate any offensive consistency, continued penalties and defensive lapses. “Defensively we hung in there for a while but were not...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Briles
Person
Jason La Canfora
The Big Lead

Joe Brady Fired to Save Matt Rhule's Job... For Now

The Carolina Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Sunday during the team's bye week. While the Panthers have one of the worst offenses in the league this season, they're also starting Cam Newton who was unemployed last month. While Newton has provided us with some upworthy moments since returning, he's only back because things were so bad.
NFL
SportsGrid

Matt Rhule: Cam Newton Will Remain the Panthers’ Starting Quarterback

Https://twitter.com/DNewtonespn/status/1465325416080711690. It was a rough day for Newton and the Panthers on Sunday. They suffered a 33-10 defeat at the hands of the Dolphins, and Newton was absolutely brutal. He completed just 5 of 21 passes for 92 yards, and he also threw two interceptions. He averaged 0.10 adjusted yards per attempt, which resulted in Newton getting benched in the second half.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Sugar Bowl#American Football#Cbssports Com#Lsu#The University Of Miami#Baylor#Giants#Browns#Christian
inquirer.com

Temple’s task now: Find the next Matt Rhule | Mike Jensen

Find the next Matt Rhule. That’s the obvious task for Temple now, the Rod Carey era officially declared a disaster area, the job of finding the next Owls head football coach in the hands of new athletic director Arthur Johnson, just in from the University of Texas. After Monday’s announcement...
TEMPLE, PA
Scarlet Nation

Making the Case: Looking at Matt Rhule for LSU coaching job

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward was brought to Baton Rouge for one reason -- make the right hires needed to lead the LSU program through the next decade. Woodward's ability to make transformative hires has been his calling card for years. It has only grown during his brief return to the Pelican State with the hires of Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey to lead the women's basketball team and poached Pac-12 Coach of the Year Jay Johnson from the Arizona baseball program.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers coach Matt Rhule addresses Cam Newton starting, potential staff changes

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Cam Newton would almost certainly start Dec. 12 in the Panthers’ next game against Atlanta but added that everything about his team is currently “on the table,” including potential staff changes or re-assignments. Rhule said he would use Carolina’s upcoming bye week...
NFL
The State

Joe Brady got fired Sunday. Should Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule be next?

Matt Rhule purposely did something out of the box when he hired 30-year-old coach Joe Brady in January 2020 to be his NFL offensive coordinator with Rhule’s new team, the Carolina Panthers. Most of Rhule’s staff was people he knew and worked with in his old head jobs at Baylor or Temple, but not Brady.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy