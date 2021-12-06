ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

Ontario County rolls out tourism relief grant program

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjNHS_0dFN7LPX00

Ontario County is rolling out a grant program today to help tourism and hospitality businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 program.

The Visit Ontario County COVID Relief Program was begun by the Ontario County Economic Development Corporation using federal Community Development Block Grant funds under the CARES Act. To be eligible to apply for the “Visit Ontario County COVID Relief Program,” you must be a small, for-profit business located in Ontario County, NY in the tourism and hospitality industry that was impacted by the pandemic. Your business must have 25 or fewer employees at the time of application and be looking to create new jobs, restore jobs or retain jobs that are at risk of being lost.

The first meeting with tourism businesses to explain the program was Monday morning at the Victor Town Hall. Another will be Monday afternoon at Hollerhorn Distilling in Naples. Valerie Knoblauch with the Finger Lakes Visitors Connection says the effects of the pandemic have rippled through the industry.

Nichole Ostrander with Ostrander’s Consulting says she’ll meet with businesses and guide them through the process.

To register for any one of the workshops – simply call the Finger Lakes Visitors Connection office. Ask for Valerie and Julie and we’ll review the options with you. (585) 394-3915.

VICTOR:

Mon., Dec. 6 | 9:00 am – 10:30 am

Victor Town Hall (Main Meeting Room): 85 E Main St, Victor, NY 14564

NAPLES:

Mon., Dec. 6 | 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Hollerhorn Distilling: 8443 Spirit Run, Naples, NY 14512

GENEVA:

Mon., Dec. 13 | 9:00 am – 10:30 am

Geneva Welcome Center: 35 Lake Front Dr, Geneva, NY 14456

PHELPS:

Mon., Dec. 13 | 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Crafty Ales & Lagers: 2 Exchange St, Phelps, NY 14532

CANANDAIGUA:

Wed., Dec. 15 | 8:30 am – 10:00 am

Young Lion Brewery (2nd floor): 24 Lakeshore Dr, Canandaigua, NY 14424

INDIVIDUAL MEETINGS AVAILABLE: One-on-one meetings with Ostrander’s Consulting will be available in Canandaigua, Geneva and Victor and may be scheduled by calling (585) 497-3446 or (315) 781-1994 or through their website at www.ostrandersconsulting.com.

Applications will be accepted BEGINNING December 20th, 2021.

Listen to the full podcast below:

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Voters OK Geneva School District capital project

The Geneva School District’s capital project has been approved by voters, with 75% voting yes. The money will go to, among other things, upgrades to fire alarms and PA systems and roof repairs at all school buildings. The School Board meets tonight to certify the results. The next step is to finalize the designs and submit them for state approval.
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Ovid library to host Willard Drug Treatment Facility closure forum

A public forum on the closure of the Willard Drug Treatment Campus will be held Thursday afternoon from 1-2:30 at the Edith B. Ford Memorial Library in Ovid. The forum is planned for a 45-minute discussion with 5 to 8 questions/subjects to be answered/deliberated by the participants. Confirmed participants include: Senator Pam Helming, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, Town of Romulus Supervisor David Hayes, Romulus Deputy Supervisor Mike Joslyn and South Seneca Schools Superintendent Steve Zielinski. The last 30-45 minutes will be open to questions and comments from the audience. The forum will be hosted and moderated by Ford Memorial Library Director Andrea Tillinghast.
OVID, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Taxpayers in Fishers Fire District fire back against tax increases

Taxpayers served by the Fishers Fire District in Ontario County are burning mad. The Daily Messenger reports the tax they pay for fire protection has gone up 66% over the last five years. The district serves part of the town of Victor, including five miles along the Thruway. After learning of the increase, one resident, Debra Hogan, decided to do something about it, running for a seat on the Fire District board earlier this year and winning. Another member of the “taxpayer revolt,” Fred Dewey, is running for a seat that will be decided next Tuesday.
FISHERS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phelps, NY
Ontario County, NY
Business
Ontario County, NY
Government
City
Naples, NY
County
Ontario County, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
City
Geneva, NY
FingerLakes1.com

One opt out, one opt in for both Skaneateles and Corning

One yes and 0ne no in Skaneateles and Corning. The Citizen and WENY-TV report both communities agreed to allow retail marijuana sales, but both opted out of the opportunity to allow on site consumption. Under New York’s marijuana legalization law, municipalities have until the end of the month to opt out of sales, on site consumption or both. In Skaneateles, Councilor Kevin McCormack made a motion for a local law to ban retail sales but it did not receive a second. The unanimous vote not to allow on site consumption was met with criticism from members of the public, 20 of whom spoke at the meeting.
CORNING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finger Lakes#Android#Ostrander S Consulting#Ny 14456 Phelps
FingerLakes1.com

Schuyler County remembers COVID dead

Schuyler County held a remembrance this morning for community members who have died from COVID-19. The service was held in front of the County Courthouse. A wreath was laid and flags were placed on the wall of the courthouse in Watkins Glen. “COVID has touched each of us in some...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Leaders from Ontario County, Thompson Hospital call on public to get boosted: 74% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated

Health officials in Ontario County are calling on residents to get boosted against COVID-19. Since the Thanksgiving holiday, Ontario County and surrounding areas have seen a surge in the number of people both testing positive for COVID-19 and requiring hospitalization. Avoid a hospitalization by getting the COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose now.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
FingerLakes1.com

New law lowers age requirement for Class A license

The trucking industry is one of those hit by labor shortages. A new bill signed into law by Governor Hochul aims to make it easier to attract and train new drivers. State Senator Pam Helming announced the bill will now allow 18 to 20 year olds to obtain a Class A commercial driver’s license in order to drive tractor trailers.
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Federal money will help homeowners affected by COVID-19

The state is getting $539 million dollars from the federal government to help homeowners who have had difficulty paying their bills during the COVID pandemic. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Monday. The money comes from the Treasury Department’s Homeowner Assistance Fund. Applicants must have a household income below 100% of the median in their area, and must be at least 30 days behind on payments for their primary residence. The money can be used for mortgage, property tax or water and sewer bills.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Nutcrackers on parade in Watkins Glen

Want to get in the holiday spirit? Check out the nutcrackers in locations along Franklin Street in Watkins Glen!. Many thanks to Schuyler County resident Nick Crosby for sharing his fabulous collection of nutcrackers with several organizations in Watkins Glen. The parade of nutcrackers includes displays at the Harbor Hotel, Watkins Glen Promotions, and the Chamber’s office building. Crosby, a busser at the Harbor Hotel, has been collecting nutcrackers since he was a child and has taken over his mom’s and grandmother’s collections. With nearly 200 in the collection, ranging from 4” tall to a stately 3’ tall, Crosby has soldiers, cooks, athletes, cowboys, rocking horses, and snowmen.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

McCarthy-Leone new director of UR Thompson birthing center

Shannon McCarthy-Leone of Fairport is the new director of Obstetrical Nursing for F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. At the hospital, which is part of UR Medicine Thompson Health, McCarthy-Leone oversees the Birthing Center, where more than 700 babies were delivered in 2020. A graduate of St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center...
FAIRPORT, NY
FingerLakes1.com

THE DEBRIEF: Discussing new homeownership program, calls for ending student debt, and Geneva’s development controversy (podcast)

This week on The Debrief Podcast, hosts Josh Durso and Ted Baker discuss the latest COVID numbers and precautionary measures being taken locally and across the state, as well as a new program sending money to homeowners, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s latest call for a continued pause on student loans, changes in the habits of older grocery shoppers, and Geneva hitting the pause button on tax benefits for a lakeshore development.
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Group homes hit hard by staffing crisis

The medical staffing shortage is hitting group homes for the developmentally disable especially hard. CNY Central quotes the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities as saying state-run group homes have lost 259 employees since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The state has temporarily suspended nine group homes. The cause of the problem is that wages aren’t high enough, according to AccessCNY Executive Director Paul Joslyn. He says when the state minimum wage increased two years ago, the state didn’t provide group home operators more money to keep up.
ADVOCACY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy