Ontario County rolls out tourism relief grant program

Ontario County is rolling out a grant program today to help tourism and hospitality businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 program.

The Visit Ontario County COVID Relief Program was begun by the Ontario County Economic Development Corporation using federal Community Development Block Grant funds under the CARES Act. To be eligible to apply for the “Visit Ontario County COVID Relief Program,” you must be a small, for-profit business located in Ontario County, NY in the tourism and hospitality industry that was impacted by the pandemic. Your business must have 25 or fewer employees at the time of application and be looking to create new jobs, restore jobs or retain jobs that are at risk of being lost.

The first meeting with tourism businesses to explain the program was Monday morning at the Victor Town Hall. Another will be Monday afternoon at Hollerhorn Distilling in Naples. Valerie Knoblauch with the Finger Lakes Visitors Connection says the effects of the pandemic have rippled through the industry.

Nichole Ostrander with Ostrander’s Consulting says she’ll meet with businesses and guide them through the process.

To register for any one of the workshops – simply call the Finger Lakes Visitors Connection office. Ask for Valerie and Julie and we’ll review the options with you. (585) 394-3915.

VICTOR:

Mon., Dec. 6 | 9:00 am – 10:30 am

Victor Town Hall (Main Meeting Room): 85 E Main St, Victor, NY 14564

NAPLES:

Mon., Dec. 6 | 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Hollerhorn Distilling: 8443 Spirit Run, Naples, NY 14512

GENEVA:

Mon., Dec. 13 | 9:00 am – 10:30 am

Geneva Welcome Center: 35 Lake Front Dr, Geneva, NY 14456

PHELPS:

Mon., Dec. 13 | 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Crafty Ales & Lagers: 2 Exchange St, Phelps, NY 14532

CANANDAIGUA:

Wed., Dec. 15 | 8:30 am – 10:00 am

Young Lion Brewery (2nd floor): 24 Lakeshore Dr, Canandaigua, NY 14424

INDIVIDUAL MEETINGS AVAILABLE: One-on-one meetings with Ostrander’s Consulting will be available in Canandaigua, Geneva and Victor and may be scheduled by calling (585) 497-3446 or (315) 781-1994 or through their website at www.ostrandersconsulting.com.

Applications will be accepted BEGINNING December 20th, 2021.

Listen to the full podcast below:

