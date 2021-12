The Rev. Brad Clark and members of his flock are busy building a “Hallmark-style” village for Southside Baptist’s upcoming Star Towne Christmas, Dec. 3-5. “Christmas has become so commercialized over the years, and we wanted to do something to help us all take a step back,” the pastor said about the event. “Star Towne is all about family, spending quality time together and giving kids the opportunity to “shop” for gifts for their parents or grandparents.”

WIMAUMA, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO