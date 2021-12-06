ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top NJPW Star Set To Make Major Announcement

By Matthew Carlins
Cover picture for the articleNew Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced Katsuyori Shibata will make a major announcement next week. It’s a promising sign for fans hoping to see him make a full return to pro wrestling. New Japan noted that Shibata will be in attendance for the Best of the Super Jr./World Tag League...

Katsuyori Shibata
Kazuchika Okada
Zack Sabre Jr.
