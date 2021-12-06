ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dying Light 2 release date, protagonist, and world

pockettactics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDying Light 2 Stay Human is the long-awaited sequel to Techland’s 2015 survivor horror title Dying Light. Much like the original game, Stay Human is set in a post-apocalyptic zombie world, full of varying dangers. However, this isn’t a direct follow on from the events that took place in the previous...

www.pockettactics.com

Comments / 0

nintendoeverything.com

Hand-crafted fantasy RPG Serin Fate planned for Switch

Publisher Crytivo and developer Vethergen have confirmed plans to bring Serin Fate to Switch. The hand-crafted fantasy RPG made its debut on PC previously, but it’s unclear when it will be ready to go on Nintendo’s console. Serin Fate begins with players being turned into a witch by a particular...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

After 8 Years, Rockstar Finally Keeps Its GTA 5 Promise

The legacy of "Grand Theft Auto 5" is a funny thing. The title launched to rave reviews back in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the best-selling video games of all time, but it has also become a source of frustration among fans. Way back when the game first came out, Rockstar Games told fans to expect a series of single-player DLC that would expand on the story of the acclaimed game. That initial announcement was made on Dec. 9, 2013 — and now, almost 8 years to the day, Rockstar is (mostly) making good on its promise.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

When is the Mass Effect TV show release date?

Mass Effect TV show could be coming soon to Amazon Prime. Details are slim, but the Mass Effect TV show would likely adapt the story of Commander Shepard and the crew of the SSV Normandy. Fans are unsurprisingly clamoring to see their favorite characters adapted for the small screen – but when would the Mass Effect TV show release date be?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dying Light 2#Protagonist#Xbox One#Open World#Techland#Stay Human#Nintendo Switch
gamerevolution.com

Mieruko-chan episode 10 release date and time

The Mieruko-chan episode 10 release date and times have been confirmed for the US, UK, and the rest of the world, for the English subbed and Japanese dubbed version on Funimation. Here’s when the Mieruko-chan episode 10 release date and time is in PT, ET, GMT, CET, and more. When...
COMICS
honknews.com

Date A Live Season 4: Reason Behind Release Date Delay!!

‘Date A Live‘ which is otherwise called Dto A Raibu in Japanese, is a fascinating science-fiction rom-com anime TV series that depends on a light clever series of a similar name, made by Koushi Tachibana. The light novel was distributed interestingly on March 19, 2011. Following one year, the light novel was before long adjusted into manga series and got distributed interestingly on April 26, 2012. Actually like how it generally occurs, light books and manga got gotten for the making of an anime TV series. Before long fans got an opportunity to watch the absolute first season of ‘Date A Live‘ on April 6, 2013. Now, the fans are looking forward to Date A Live Season 4.
COMICS
gamerevolution.com

The Faraway Paladin episode 9 release date and time

The Faraway Paladin episode 9 release date and times have been confirmed for the US, UK, and the rest of the world, for the English subbed and Japanese dubbed version on Crunchyroll. Here’s when The Faraway Paladin episode 9 release date and time is in PT, ET, GMT, CET, and more.
TV SERIES
thexboxhub.com

Martha is Dead 2022 release date confirmed

We’ve been eyes on with Martha is Dead for some time, with first movement regarding the psychological thriller having first emerged in 2020. It was then when we expected the game to arrive in 2021 – yet now it’s been pushed to 2022. But hey, at least we now have a fully confirmed release date.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Psychological Thriller Martha is Dead Has a Release Date

The new psychological thriller Martha is Dead gets a release date for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Martha is Dead is alive, with a new trailer dropping at the Golden Joystick Awards and a release date to boot. It’s being developed by Italian studio LKA, who previously brought us The Town of Light; a tense exploration game with an atmosphere that we couldn’t get enough of.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

The World's Finest Assassin Episode 9 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN

This week's episode was enjoyable but didn't do very much to advance the plot. The World's Finest Assassin returned for another week. This week's episode was enjoyable but didn't do very much to advance the plot. Rather, it focused on Lugh's life with the girls he has recruited, shedding light on both Torte and Maha.
TV SERIES
Siliconera

Honkai Impact 3rd 5.3 Release Date Announced

We now know the Honkai Impact 3rd 5.3 release date. While it won’t be out in November 2021, it does cut it close. Instead, it will show up on December 2, 2021. When it appears, there will be a new Honkai Impact 3rd story chapter and A Post-Honkai Odyssey prologue featuring Bronya and Carole. Carole’s Battlesuit will also make its debut. A new costume is coming for another Battlesuit too.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

What is the Wild Rift Kayle Release Date

Recently, Wild Rift’s twitter account teased the release of a new champion: Kayle. The winged champion resembles a Valkyrie, wielding a sword and donned in armor. Wild Rift Kayle has been a hot topic of discussion for the next entry for quite a while, but hadn’t seen any confirmation. This then begs the question of when the Wild Rift Kayle Release date will be. The speculated release date is around December 3 through December 6.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Terminator: Resistance gets 4-hour narrative DLC campaign on PC and PS5 only

Terminator: Resistance is getting a four-hour narrative DLC campaign on PC and PlayStation 5-only. Terminator: Resistance Annihilation Line, due out on Steam and the PlayStation Store on 10th December, picks up mid-way through the main campaign story. The announcement trailer is below:. John Connor orders protagonist Jacob Rivers to assist...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

All Silent Hill Games in Order of Release Date

Silent Hill is a psychological horror series and franchise by Konami. The series has received strong critical and commercial success since its 1999 debut. It is one of the most important names in the survival horror genre. Because of its success, the series has expanded into comics, two films, and...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

BioShock Isolation release date, reveal, leaks, and more

With rumours, excitement, and speculation rife about BioShock Isolation, the potential name for the next BioShock game, collecting all the past leaks and rumours together to provide a full picture of Cloud Chamber’s upcoming game is a tall order. Announced in 2019, Cloud Chamber is a brand new studio with...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human PlayStation download size and pre-load date leak

We're still a couple of months away from the release of Techland's zombie shooter Dying Light 2: Stay Human but some details about the game's size and pre-load start date have been found in the PlayStation Store database. According to the info from reliable PlayStation Store leaker PlayStation Game Size...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Valorant Patch 3.12 Release Date

The Valorant Patch 3.12 release date has been adjusted since Patch 3.11 has been canceled. With the recent news, the expectations of the new update are still in development, but many fans are expecting some major changes. On Nov. 23, Valorant’s Twitter account had released a statement that the Valorant...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Game Streams Yahaba, Susamaru Character Trailers

Game will add both demons as playable characters in its 2nd free update. Sega Asia's English YouTube channel began streaming character trailers featuring the characters Yahaba and Susamaru for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppūtan) game on Monday. The game will add both demons as playable characters in its second free update.
VIDEO GAMES

