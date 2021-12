ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Mike Rosenbaum announced Tuesday he is dropping out of the Maryland governor’s race. His decision narrows the field of Democratic candidates in the primary from nine to eight. Rosenbaum, who is a tech entrepreneur with a Baltimore-based business, said his campaign was launched around the vision that Maryland can do more to help more Marylanders achieve economic security. “I will continue to advocate for this vision, but at this time, I have concluded that a campaign for governor is not the most effective way forward in achieving the kind of change I believe is necessary for Maryland to...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO