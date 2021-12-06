WWE NXT WarGames Dark Match, Highlights From WarGames

Tuesday’s live WWE NXT 2.0 episode drew 625,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 8.89% from last week’s 574,000 viewers. Tuesday’s NXT episode drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 27.27% from last week’s 0.11 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 189,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 32.17% from the 143,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.
Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature the go-home build for Sunday’s WarGames event. Two WarGames Advantage Ladder Matches have been announced for tonight’s show. Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray will take place to determine the advantage in the Women’s WarGames Match, while fan voting on the WWE website will determine which Superstars will face off to determine the advantage in the Men’s WarGames Match.
The advantage at WarGames has been determined. This Sunday at WarGames, Team 2.0 (Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo, Bron Breakker, & Grayson Waller) will face Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight, & Pete Dunne) in a WarGames match. As always, two men will start the match inside...
WWE NXT WarGames 2021 is coming up this Sunday and before the event takes place, let’s run down everything you need to know about the upcoming pay-per-view. Who is scheduled for the card? Which superstars surprisingly weren’t booked on the lineup? How interesting does the show seem? What’s going to happen with all the matches?
A new promotional poster has been revealed for Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames event. As seen below, the poster features Superstars announced for the Men’s WarGames main event, which will see Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) take on Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller).
The WWE NXT WarGames show goes down on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on Peacock. Below is the poster and the updated card:. Team New School (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo) vs. Team Old School (Tommaso...
– In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano spoke about finally taking part in a Wargames match at NXT 2.0 Wargames on December 5. He wrote: “There’s 1 match that’s avoided me in my entire NXT career but this year.. it’s finally time. WAR GAMES! (-_•)”. – Here are highlights...
The WWE NXT WarGames event will take place tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring the Men’s WarGames Match and the Women’s WarGames Match. Remember to join us tonight for live NXT WarGames coverage, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the thirty-minute WarGames Pre-show. Below is the card for tonight:
The NXT WarGames show goes down tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on Peacock. Here is the updated card:. Team New School (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo) vs. Team Old School (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight) – Men’s WarGames Match.
Source: ShowBuzz Daily. Image: WWE. Tuesday night's WarGames go-home edition of NXT averaged 637,000 viewers on the USA Network, up 1.9 percent from last week. It's the highest viewership for the show since October 26. In the 18-49 demo, NXT finished 34th on the cable charts with a 0.15 rating....
Tonight's NXT kicked off with the battle. for the advantage in the Women's WarGames match between Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai, and it didn't take long for the Ladders to factor in. Early on it was Ray that was dishing out the punishment, and she looked firmly in control until Kai hit a nasty move that sent Ray's back into the steel steps. Kai grabbed and set up a ladder but Ray stopped her from pushing it into the ring, and when Kai went to throw her back into the steps, Ray countered and threw Kai shoulder-first into the steps instead. Ray got the ladder in the ring finally but Kai dragged it back out to the floor.
Team Raquel (Raquel González, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray) vs. Team Dakota (Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) in the Women’s WarGames Match was booked at this year’s WWE NXT WarGames event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:
Roderick Strong successfully retained the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at Sunday's NXT WarGames match, seemingly keeping the future of the Cruiserweight title alive. Gacy entered the match promising to change the Cruiserweight title into an "all-inclusive" championship if he were to win. A report from the Wrestling Observer popped up shortly after that stating WWE was looking to dissolve the Cruiserweight Championship. The title has been around since WWE reintroduced the Cruiserweight Division back in 2016, though it has hopped around Raw and 205 Live before being brought under the NXT banner.
Johnny Gargano took to Twitter this week to look ahead to his WWE NXT WarGames debut. As noted, the Men’s WarGames match at the December 5 NXT WarGames special will feature Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) vs. Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller).
Watch WWE NXT WarGames 2021 with five terrific PPV matches from Orlando, FL and the WWE Performance Center. The last WWE PPV event of the 2021 calendar year is here with NXT WarGames set to take over the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on Sunday, Dec. 5. With one of the most unique shows that we’ll see all year, this is a great show for pro wrestling fans to get into.
