WWE NXT WarGames Dark Match, Highlights From WarGames

Tonight's NXT kicked off with the battle. for the advantage in the Women's WarGames match between Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai, and it didn't take long for the Ladders to factor in. Early on it was Ray that was dishing out the punishment, and she looked firmly in control until Kai hit a nasty move that sent Ray's back into the steel steps. Kai grabbed and set up a ladder but Ray stopped her from pushing it into the ring, and when Kai went to throw her back into the steps, Ray countered and threw Kai shoulder-first into the steps instead. Ray got the ladder in the ring finally but Kai dragged it back out to the floor.

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO