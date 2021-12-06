ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardo DiCaprio given 'free rein' to improvise on set of 'Don't Look Up'

Fremont Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the upcoming film, the actor plays Dr. Randall Mindy,...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Jennifer Lawrence jokes she 'never felt fatter and older' than in 'Don't Look Up' scene with Timothée Chalamet

Jennifer Lawrence is just as self-deprecating, lovable and relatable as ever. Vanity Fair profiled the Oscar-winning actress, who discussed the boundaries she's setting for her unborn first child and her private life with husband Cooke Maroney. In the piece are new details about Adam McKay's sci-fi dramedy Don't Look Up, including how Lawrence felt about one particular scene with Timothée Chalamet.
wlen.com

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio attempt to save the world in the trailer for the Netflix comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’

Netflix has shared a trailer for the sci-fi black comedy “Don’t Look Up” featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall’s former student Kate Dibiasky. The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn the world a comet on a collision course with Earth. The pair struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster, including President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and pop star Riley Bina (Ariana Grande).
East Bay Times

Jennifer Lawrence had to accept lower pay than co-star Leonardo DiCaprio

In a new interview, Jennifer Lawrence delights in the fact that she’s enough of a movie powerhouse to get top-billing for her new film, “Don’t Look Up,” but not top pay. According to Vanity Fair, Lawrence’s confirmation that she was “No. 1 on the call sheet” appears to provide an...
The Guardian

Don’t Look Up review – slapstick apocalypse according to DiCaprio and Lawrence

Having long complained that movies aren’t engaging with the most vital issue of our time – the climate crisis – it’s perhaps churlish of me not to be glad when one comes along that does exactly that. But Adam McKay’s laboured, self-conscious and unrelaxed satire Don’t Look Up is like a 145-minute Saturday Night Live sketch with neither the brilliant comedy of Succession, which McKay co-produces, nor the seriousness that the subject might otherwise require. It is as if the sheer unthinkability of the crisis can only be contained and represented in self-aware slapstick mode.
hotnewhiphop.com

Trolls Tease Leonardo DiCaprio About Notoriously Young Girlfriends Following New Interview

If you were to carefully inspect Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history, you’d quickly notice one thing – he’s never dated a woman over the age of 25. Over the years, the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape star has been linked to names like Gisele Bundchen, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, and Camila Morrone, but only during the years that they’re in their so-called “prime.”
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of Don’t Look Up

In several weeks, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio will make their returns in Adam Mckay’s Don’t Look Up. The film sees Kate Dibiasky and Dr. Randall Mindy make a shocking discovery of a comet that’s on a direct collision course to Earth. The Netflix exclusive is loaded with an A-list cast including Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and Cate Blanchett. This list will examine the five excellent movies involving the cast members of Don’t Look Up. Given the star power, not every movie is going to make the list; however, animated features are the ones exempt here.
swiowanewssource.com

DiCaprio and Lawrence try to save the world in 'Don't Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the galaxy of stars to appear in director Adam McKay's comedy drama "Don’t Look Up." (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6b24989b18b84d8ebc3f16f28ee0357a.
CBS News

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep hope their new comedy "Don't Look Up" might help change minds about the perils of climate change

Academy Award-winning actors Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio say they hope that through the laughs in the new film "Don't Look Up" they'll be able to change some minds about the perils of climate change. Streep, DiCaprio and director Adam McKay talk about the Netflix production, their careers and more in an interview with correspondent Tracy Smith for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast December 5 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
985theriver.com

DiCaprio calls ‘Don’t Look Up’ a ‘unique gift’ to climate change fight

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Leonardo DiCaprio calls his new movie “Don’t Look Up” a gift. Not because he got to work with a cast that includes Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to name just a few, but because the film captures the perils of climate change, while also making people laugh.
