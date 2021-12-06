ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK police contacted over report of cocaine use in Parliament

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British parliamentary authorities say they are calling in the police after a newspaper reported that traces of cocaine had been found at numerous...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
manisteenews.com

UK Conservatives hold Parliament seat by reduced margin

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservative Party has held onto a seat in Parliament in a special election triggered by a lawmaker’s death. But the party saw its margin of victory slashed after weeks of headlines about politicians’ ethics breaches and an uncertain coronavirus picture. Conservative candidate Louie French was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Speaker goes to police over Westminster cocaine use claims amid drugs crackdown

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of drug use in the Palace of Westminster.The Speaker said he was treating the matter as a priority and wanted to see “full and effective enforcement of the law” with serious sanctions for those flouting the rules. Sir Lindsay’s move comes after the Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in the building.The intervention from the speaker also comes as the Prime Minister will this week launch a 10-year plan to tackle illegal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Police bust cannabis gang that used frozen meat firm as front to import £3.25m of drugs in to UK

A dramatic video shows the moment police carried out a raid on a drugs gang that used a frozen meat firm as a front to smuggle cannabis worth £3.25m into the UK. The clip, filmed on officer bodycams, shows investigators breaking down a door and arresting one of the suspects during a raid on a residential house, which eventually lead to three men being jailed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New UK mask rules start as Johnson under fire over parties

Tighter restrictions to curb the coronavirus came into force in Britain on Friday, as the government faced new allegations that officials flouted rules they had imposed on the nation with lockdown-breaking parties last Christmas.Face masks are once again compulsory in indoor public spaces in England under the measures British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week to slow the spread of the new omicron virus variant. Vaccination passes will be needed for nightclubs and large events starting next week, and residents will be told to work from home, if possible.The emergence of omicron, which is spreading quickly in Britain,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Police seize £78m worth of cocaine in Northamptonshire warehouse

A police force seized their biggest ever haul of Class-A drugs after nearly £80 million worth of cocaine was found stashed in holdalls at a warehouse. Four people were arrested when officers swooped at a depot in Brackmills Industrial Estate, Northampton, on November 26. Cops were responding to reports of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Uk Police#Drug Abuse#Cocaine#Ap#British#The Sunday Times#House Of Commons
KEYT

German parliament to debate job-specific vaccine mandate

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament is set to debate a proposed vaccine mandate for hospital and nursing home staff, among other measures meant to help break the country’s biggest wave so far of coronavirus infections. At a special session Tuesday, parliament’s lower house also will discuss plans for vaccinations to be performed in future not just by doctors at vaccination centers and practices, but also by dentists or pharmacists. The aim is to pass the new regulations later this week. They foresee that staff at hospitals, nursing homes, doctors’ practices and rescue services will be required to provide proof of vaccination or recovery, or certification that they can’t be vaccinated, starting in mid-March. They are separate from proposals for an overall vaccine mandate.
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘will not have lied’ about parties, whip claims, as pressure rises

Boris Johnson “will not have lied about any parties” in No 10, the chief whip insisted after it emerged the Prime Minister’s press chief addressed staff at one event last Christmas.Mark Spencer insisted Downing Street staff “were not drinking alcohol” and partying during Covid restrictions as he claimed the Prime Minister can not know everything going on in Downing Street with its “hundreds of offices and rooms”.The chief whip’s defence came after it was revealed Jack Doyle, who as No 10’s director of communications helped lead the denials in the scandal, gave out awards at one gathering.ITV News, which first...
POLITICS
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy