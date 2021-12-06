Skiing Santas cruise the slopes in Miane

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Adventure travelers come in all varieties. There are the jet-setters who hop planes (and trains, and occasionally cargo ships) to the world’s most remote destinations. Then there are the road-trippers and off-roaders who ply highways looking for the hard-to-get-to secret spots that everyone else overlooks. Wherever your adventure traveler falls on the spectrum, you’ll find a gift for them on this list.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO