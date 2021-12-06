ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Spider-Man: No Way Home suits are coming to Insomniac’s Spider-Man remaster

By Ryan Gilliam
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Spider-Man: No Way Home set to hit movie theaters on Dec. 17, Insomniac Games is adding some new suits to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. Peter Parker will be able to don the new black and gold suit — which includes...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Confirms Disappointing News About Spider-Man DLC

Crystal Dynamics has confirmed some disappointing news about the upcoming Spider-Man DLC PS4 and PS5 players will be able to enjoy starting on November 30. When Spider-Man was first announced as a PS4 and PS5 exclusive, it caused quite the backlash, with players on Xbox, PC, and Google Stadia unhappy they were going to miss content. And they are going to miss content, but not as much content as they thought. Unlike previous DLC characters, Spider-Man will come with zero story missions.
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man spotted on No Way Home merchandise

Maybe the firmest confirmation we’ve had yet that Tobey Maguire will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home has come from an unlikely source – dog treats. But then, of course, we could be barking up the wrong skyscraper…. An eagle-eyed Twitter-user, Dominic Kravitz, has spotted what looks like Maguire’s version...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Best Picture Yet Of New Green Goblin Costume For Spider-Man: No Way Home Revealed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's latest poster just gave fans their best look yet at the new Green Goblin costume for the movie. Most of the previous marketing material had Willem Dafoe's character in a slightly tweaked version of the Sam Raimi suit. However, this latest entry has him without a hood and menacing toward Tom Holland's hero and Doctor Strange in the middle. He also seems to continue to inch toward the center of these posters, which has become a running theme or gag in the images Sony has been giving fans. Also of note in this poster is the first appearance of The Lizard on one of these. Doctor Octopus' arms had featured heavily in the first one. But, he's not in the spotlight here. Electro also gets some prime-time billing too. Which is curious as well. Maybe all of these posters are supposed to represent the variant universes that housed all the Peter Parkers? It's to early to call at this point. But, speculation has kicked into a gear many didn't think was possible with all of these reveals. Check out the poster for yourself down below!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Raimi
ComicBook

Spider-Man's Multiversal Villains Return on New No Way Home Poster

Villainous visitors from other universes return on the newest poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home. His identity revealed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, the unmasked Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Avengers ally Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to magically make everyone forget his secret — everyone except Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya). When the botched spell unwittingly unleashes the Multiverse and sinister supervillains defeated by the Spider-Men (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) of their home worlds, these ghosts of Spider-Man franchises past are a danger to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
studybreaks.com

Let’s Address the Concern and Excitement for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The latest installment in the trilogy may be Marvel’s most ambitious project yet, but it could also get messy with the introduction of the multiverse. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” could perhaps be the most anticipated movie of this century. The web-swinging, wall-crawling, friendly neighborhood hero will return to the big screen in less than a month, and the excitement from fans is nearly unfathomable. With the release of the new trailer, storyline and villains of the movie, the internet exploded with joy and theories. Spider-Man has captured the hearts of people from every corner of planet Earth since his introduction to the world in 1962.
MOVIES
Polygon

Spider-Man producer says No Way Home isn’t Marvel’s last Spider-Man movie

The release of Spider-Man: No Way Home is only a few weeks away, and thanks to a feverish presale ticket hustle, the movie may become the first $100 million opening weekend the U.S. box office has seen in two years. The new Marvel movie has the air of a grand finale: Not only does it wrap up a trilogy of films starring Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, but thanks to a haywire spell cast by Doctor Strange, the drama will tie in various villains from every other pocket of the Spider-Man movie universe over the last 20 years. No Way Home feels like the biggest possible way for Holland’s Spider-Man to go out — but producer Amy Pascal says Marvel and Sony aren’t done yet.
MOVIES
defpen

Here’s When ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Tickets Go On Sale

In just a few weeks, moviegoers will get their Marvel Cinematic Universe fix when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters. As the release date nears, a number of fans are searching to find out when tickets will go on sale. According to the film’s official Twitter account, tickets will be available sooner than you’d think.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Games#Insomniac Games#Black And Gold#The No Way Home#The Playstation Store
SuperHeroHype

Marvel and Sony Confirm Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Runtime

Marvel and Sony Confirm Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Runtime. Despite all the mystery surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, one thing is certain: Sony and Marvel Studios pulled out all of the stops for Peter Parker’s next big screen outing. With Benedict Cumberbatch putting in a guest appearance as Doctor Strange and at least five major supervillains coming back into the fold, the film is poised to be the biggest Spidey adventure yet. And now, it officially has a runtime to match. Collider has confirmed that No Way Home is 150 minutes (or two-and-a-half hours) long. No Way Home‘s runtime.
MOVIES
Polygon

The Matrix Awakens leaked art teases ‘an Unreal Engine 5 experience’

The Matrix Awakens is a Matrix “experience” of some kind, and potentially the first widely playable Unreal Engine 5 demo, according to leaked artwork that appeared online Thursday. Posted on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, the image shows a city clouded in that classic Matrix-green hue, with lines of code scrolling by....
VIDEO GAMES
Rottentomatoes.com

Everything We Know About Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One)

In a weekend filled with comic conventions, odd announcements about Daredevil, and a late appearance by The Matrix Resurrections, a surprise trailer took the Internet by storm: the first look for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Granted, there was some warning on Friday from producer Christopher Miller, but it still proved to be a gift in a month already filled with geeky presents like the other Spider-Man movie – the live action Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
Polygon

Fortnite Chapter 3 teased in leaked ad, likely features The Rock

Details about Fortnite Chapter 3 have allegedly leaked online via a new TikTok ad, and a recent Instagram post seems to confirm Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s long-rumored involvement in the game. Fortnite Chapter 2 ends Dec. 4, with Chapter 3 surely coming in the following days. Epic Games hasn’t unveiled...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

An oral history of the iconic ‘Halo 3: Believe’ diorama, including a version fans never saw

Halo 2, released in 2004 for the original Xbox, helped Microsoft to consolidate its reputation as both a world class hardware manufacturer and a video game publisher. When 2007 rolled around, executives saw an even bigger opportunity in the release of Halo 3. The franchise had already captured the attention of an entire generation of early adopters. The third game in the series was therefore seen as an opportunity to push gaming even further into the mainstream. The strategy? An epic advertising campaign the scale of which fans had never seen before. It was called “Halo: Believe.”
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy