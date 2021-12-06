ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ryan Clark lavishes the Steelers with praise 1 week after ripping them

By Alex Reimer
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXLMm_0dFN5r9100

Ryan Clark may have been overzealous when he disowned the Steelers last week. Now the former Pittsburgh safety appears to be back on the bandwagon.

On ESPN’s “Get Up” Monday, Clark, who actually picked the Steelers to beat the Ravens, applauded his former team for regaining its identity.

“The Steelers came out and played the type of football we knew would help them win all season,” he said. “That was great defense, try to find a way to manufacture the run and stick with calling those things consistently, and allow Big Ben to make two or three big plays to allow you to win the game. That’s what they did.”

The Steelers were in Lamar Jackson’s face all night, sacking him seven times. As Clark mentioned, their dominance set up Roethlisberger to come through in the end. He completed 9-of-10 passes in the fourth quarter for 129 yards, two touchdowns and a successful two-point attempt. Pittsburgh scored on all three of its drives.

“This was about Big Ben finding ways to make plays late in this game,” Clark said. “We’ve been on Matt Canada, the offensive coordinator, all year. What he dialed up in the red zone late in this game was perfect, It got them easy throws. That’s why they win this football game.”

Clark didn’t offer a mea culpa for his searing rant last week, in which he specifically called out the Steelers’ defense for their lack of energy and aggression. Later in the week, Clark turned his attention to Roethlisberger, saying it was “time for Big Ben to take a seat.”

On Sunday, Clark tried to distance himself from his criticism of Roethlisberger. When a Twitter user called him out, the ESPN pundit said he “never blamed Ben.”

The tape would disagree.

Ultimately, analysts are paid to give their opinions, so Clark is just doing his job. It’s apparent he still carries a lot of passion for his former team, and sometimes passion can cause people to get ahead of themselves.

With Clark, it’s clear that was the case. Maybe his words even served as a little motivation.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Former Steelers star has harsh words for Ben Roethlisberger

Ryan Clark says it needs to be over for Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Though he absolutely credits him for helping him get a Super Bowl ring, Ryan Clark is out on Ben Roethlisberger as the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ starting quarterback. For as long as Roethlisberger was giving...
NFL
PennLive.com

Ravens could do Steelers a favor by routing them on Sunday

Even Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t sure his once-tough team is physical enough anymore to stand up to the rival Ravens. That’s how far the Steelers have fallen. But anyone who thinks they’ve reached rock bottom hasn’t seen the team’s brutal schedule down the stretch. It could get much, much...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Espn#Twitter
Laredo Morning Times

Ryan Clark explains why Texans suspended Justin Reid for a game

When the Texans released their list of inactive players before Sunday's game against the Jets, safety Justin Reid was a curious addition. Reid was benched for a violation of team rules, according to the Houston Chronicle's Brooks Kubena. The former third-round pick is one of the team leaders and best...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

‘The Steelers suck’: Rocky Bleier, Ryan Clark tear into their former team

The Steelers’ recent struggles are not sitting well with some of their most prominent alumni. Rocky Bleier and Ryan Clark have both chimed in with biting criticism of their former team in the hours since a 41-10 beating at the hands of the Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati. Bleier, a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ryan Clark bashes Travis Kelce just to gain attention (and lose credibility)

Former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark came into broadcasting with a wealth of knowledge gained from a very impressive career in which he was productive well into his mid-thirties. It’s too bad he’s traded all of that credibility just for some extra attention—the lure of basically anyone tasked with maintaining viewers in this era of 24/7 sports coverage.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ex-Steeler Ryan Clark: Ben Roethlisberger is hurting his team, it’s time for him to take a seat

Ryan Clark and Ben Roethlisberger spent eight seasons playing together in Pittsburgh, but Clark dowen’t want to see Roethlisberger play any more. Clark believes Roethlisberger’s play has deteriorated to such an extent that he’s actively hurting the Steelers by preventing their young players on offense from developing, and that Roethlisberger doesn’t belong on the field.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Harris: Steelers ‘Respect’ What Former Steelers Had To Say This Week

The comments former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark made on Monday following the Steelers’ 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals sure made headlines and raised some eyebrows across the country. Clark, who played for the Steelers from 2006 to 2013, questioned the Steelers’ mentality on both...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
The Spun

Ryan Shazier Has Blunt Message For Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2021 season with playoff hopes, but the team’s play as of late has been less than stellar. A 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend may have been the worst loss in the Mike Tomlin era. Following the latest loss, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took plenty of heat.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Cowher Has Cool Message For Mike Tomlin

With last night’s victory over the Chicago Bears, Mike Tomlin moved past Bill Cowher into second place on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time coaching wins list. Tomlin now has 150 career victories, becoming the 20th head coach in NFL history to reach that plateau. Only Don Shula, George Halas and Curly Lambeau reached 150 wins faster than Tomlin, who did it in 232 games.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy