WATCH LIVE: Eagles’ Nick Sirianni To Speak With Media Following Win Against Jets

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
 6 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the media on Monday. The press conference is expected to begin at 2:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.

  • What : Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to speak with media on Monday afternoon
  • When : Monday, Dec. 6
  • Time : 2:45 p.m.
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
