Massachusetts State

The average price for gas in Massachusetts has (finally) declined, to $3.40

By Dan O'Brien, MetroWest Daily News
 2 days ago

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas sold in Massachusetts is $3.40, down 2 cents from a week ago, according to AAA Northeast.

This week's average price is the same as it was a month ago, but $1.30 higher than it was a year ago ($2.10).

Massachusetts’ average gas price is 5 cents higher than the national average of $3.35.

Pump prices fell as fears of a possible COVID-19 global economic slowdown pushed oil prices into the mid $60s per barrel — a price not seen since August. Also helping to ease upward pricing pressure was the decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies not to cut production.

“Consumers may be catching a break at the pump right now, but it's not for a very good reason,” said Mary Maguire, director of public/government affairs at AAA Northeast, in a statement. "A potential COVID-19 induced economic slowdown hurts everyone and could prompt OPEC to slash production if oil prices drop too low."

The least expensive price for a gallon of gas purchased in MetroWest is $3.19 at the Sav-Mor station on South Main Street (Route 126) in Bellingham, according to gasbudy.com.

AAA Northeast is a nonprofit auto club with 71 offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire and New York, providing more than 6 million local AAA members with travel, insurance, finance, and auto-related services.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: The average price for gas in Massachusetts has (finally) declined, to $3.40

CNN

What's missing from Biden's democracy summit

Leopoldo López is a Venezuelan politician, opposition leader who was imprisoned on charges of inciting anti-government protests and Renew Democracy Initiative freedom fellow. Uriel Epshtein is the executive director of the Renew Democracy Initiative. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
